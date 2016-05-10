Hootsuite Academy Offers Hundreds of Free Educational Videos to Meet Growing Demand for Social Media Skills in the Workforce

Hootsuite Academy helps professionals drive more value from social media

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Editor's Note: There are two images associated with this release.

, the most widely used platform for managing social media, today announces Hootsuite Academy, a comprehensive online offering designed to boost social media skills and credentials. Hootsuite Academy provides hundreds of free social media videos, resources, and industry certifications to help professionals drive value from social media - fast.

"The stereotype that an intern can handle a brand's social presence has shifted. Companies are now more aware than ever that social media is a complex beast that changes almost daily. Companies like Edelman require skilled and experienced social media professionals when hiring to ensure we are providing our clients with the best service possible," said Jennifer Reynolds, digital strategist at leading global communications marketing firm, Edelman.

As organizations realize the enormous impact of social on their customer's journey, social media knowledge is a job skill that is no longer a nice to have, but a must have, for everyone from marketers to salespeople to customer support. notes that social media is one the top 10 fastest growing job trends.

"There's never been a better time to be a social media marketer. Businesses are rapidly increasing their investment in social media marketing and we're seeing this first hand. In Q2 of 2016, job posts on Upwork for social media marketers grew 90% from the same period last year," said Ryan Johnson, categories director at Upwork, the world's largest freelancing website.

Due to the ever-changing developments in a growing digital industry, it's still a challenge for employers to find skilled talent to fill these critical roles. Hootsuite Academy is helping to bridge this digital skills gap. It has educated 200,000+ professionals from around the world on how to leverage social media to grow businesses, connect with customers, engage and recruit employees, and boost productivity.

With Hootsuite Academy, Hootsuite now offers its up-to-date, online video courseware entirely for free. Hootsuite has created and partnered with an external advisory board of industry and subject matter experts who review, vet and contribute to the educational content, ensuring its relevance and credibility. Additionally, Hootsuite has partnered with leading brands such as Mayo Clinic and academic institutions such as Syracuse University's Newhouse School to offer recognized, academic and industry-specific social media certifications.

Hootsuite Academy offers a holistic set of resources that includes:

"Social is in our DNA. With the depth and breadth of the resources offered by Hootsuite Academy, we make it incredibly easy for professionals to learn credible, sought-after skills to grow their businesses as well as their careers." said Cameron Uganec, senior director of social, community and education at Hootsuite.

More Information:

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the most widely used platform for managing social media, loved by over 14 million people around the globe and trusted by more than 800 of the Fortune 1000. With Hootsuite, brands harness the power of social. Our platform brings together your social networks and integrates with hundreds of business applications. It's the place to build customer relationships, listen to the needs of the market and grow your revenue. To learn more, visit .

To view the images associted with this release, please visit the following links:

Contacts:



Julie Huang

(at)juliewh11

Corporate Communications





More information:

http://www.hootsuite.com



PressRelease by

Hootsuite Media Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/05/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 498903

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Hootsuite Media Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 6



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease