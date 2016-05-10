Microsoft, AMD and NASA to Keynote at Qt World Summit 2016 in San Francisco

(firmenpresse) - HELSINKI, FINLAND and SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Later this month The Qt Company (HEX: QTCOM), which provides a cross-platform framework for companies to write their applications only once, yet run them anywhere and on any device, will host its 13th annual Qt World Summit in San Francisco, CA. At , business leaders, software developers, project managers and other members of the Qt global community will discuss the latest trends, market opportunities, technological advancements and customer stories in the Internet of Things (IoT) industry. The event will be held at Pier 27 in San Francisco from October 18-20, 2016.

This year's Qt World Summit will feature an opening keynote by Kevin Kelly, maverick at large and author at WIRED Magazine, which will focus on the ever-growing impact IoT has and will continue to have on our everyday lives. NASA scientist Stephen Casner will discuss the intricacies and challenges of striking the balance between human effort and technological automation in his evening keynote. Josh Clark, UX strategist and author at Big Medium, will conclude the first day of the summit by delving into why designing for the IoT is less of a challenge of technology than imagination. Also, AMD's Andrej Zdravkovic will share details on how AMD used Qt technology to introduce a brand new user experience and interface for their graphics control panel. Finally, Lars Knoll, Qt CTO and Qt Project Chief Maintainer, will deliver the summit's final keynote by discussing the future of Qt technology, including details on the brand new .

In addition to the keynote addresses, Qt World Summit 2016 will offer a wide range of sessions covering everything from technology strategy and product lifecycle management to in-depth technical talks, best practices and live coding sessions -- all presented by Qt and industry experts from around the world. Additionally, Qt will share a plethora of details about its upcoming 5.8 release and the new features within it, including the much-anticipated Qt Lite Project -- which allows developers to embrace the IoT by targeting a wider range of hardware platforms than ever before.

Attendees can register for Qt World Summit 2016 until October 14 for individual passes, and group packages and discounts are available until October 18. To register, please visit

For details on the event's agenda, please visit

The Qt Company develops and delivers the Qt development framework under commercial and open source licenses. We enable the reuse of software code across all operating systems, platforms and screen types, from desktops and embedded systems to wearables and mobile devices. Qt is used by approximately one million developers worldwide and is the leading independent technology behind millions of devices and applications. Qt is the platform of choice for in-vehicle systems, industrial automation devices, and other business critical application manufacturers, and is used by leading global players in more than 70 industries. The Qt Company is owned by the Qt Group, which operates in China, Finland, Germany, Japan, Korea, Norway, Russia and USA with more than 200 employees worldwide. The Qt Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. The company's net sales in year 2015 was 27 MEUR. To learn more visit

