Adaptive Insights Named on the Constellation ShortList for Cloud-Based Performance Management

Cloud Planning Pioneer Recognized as Offering a Leading Solution for Early Adopters Pursuing Digital Transformation

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Adaptive Insights, the only pure-play cloud vendor to be named a leader in , today announced it was also named to the Constellation ShortList for Cloud-Based Performance Management. With 52% of the Fortune 500 turning over since 2000, ensuring corporate sustainability and long-term growth requires organizations to rethink their core mission and business model. The companies included on the provide the key functionality and requirements that early adopters need to pursue digital transformation initiatives.

Adaptive Insights offers the , a cloud-based budgeting, planning, reporting, and dashboard solution with embedded analytics capabilities across all modules in the suite. As a pioneer in transitioning corporate financials to the cloud, Adaptive Insights enables finance and business users alike to collaboratively manage finances 24/7 in real-time to maximize corporate performance.

"Form must follow function in digital transformation. Once you craft the right digital business models, you'll need the right digital technologies for success," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "As organizations implement digital programs to disrupt an industry, employment of the right tools will determine whether or not the program is successful; each Constellation ShortList guides companies to the right technologies for their transformation initiatives."

Leveraging a "modern architecture," the Adaptive Suite features a unified, in-memory architecture that provides real-time access to accurate information across the organization. The modern architecture stores one set of data in memory -- without requiring it to be "replicated" to multiple persistent stores -- which results in fast propagation of data for real-time analytics and reporting. This ensures accuracy and allows finance and business users alike to confidently operate from a single source of data. Today, more than 3,000 organizations worldwide use the Adaptive Suite for corporate performance management.

"Organizations increasingly expect finance teams and business users to leverage a growing mountain of data today in order to deliver superior results tomorrow," said Tom Bogan, CEO, Adaptive Insights. "The cloud enables unbridled access to real-time data across organizations, and in doing so, enables those organizations to collaborate as a whole, operating more efficiently and maximizing performance. Being named to the Cloud-Based Performance Management short list by Constellation is a reflection of our successful customer base, which consists of the true pioneers in transforming the finance function."

Constellation advises early adopters using disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined by Constellation Research through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

Constellation Research is an award-winning, Silicon Valley-based strategic advisory and futurist research firm. Constellation's analysts serve as innovation advisors for leaders and Global 2000 organizations navigating the challenges of business-model disruption and transformation. Unlike legacy analyst firms, Constellation works closely with solution providers, partners, and its of innovative buy-side leaders, C-suite executives and board of directors to lead the way in disrupting technology and research coverage areas. The goal -- deliver to clients what they need to achieve valuable business results.

For more information about Constellation Research, visit

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in . Via its software as a service (SaaS) platform, the company offers capabilities for , , , that empower finance, sales, and other business leaders with insight to drive true competitive advantage. The Adaptive Suite is sold direct or is available through Adaptive Insights' robust cloud CPM channel ecosystem of 200+ partners, including Accenture, Armanino, BDO, CohnReznick, Deloitte, Intacct, KPMG, McGladrey, Plex Systems, and Workday. NetSuite also offers Adaptive Planning as its NetSuite Financial Planning Module.

More than 3,000 companies in 85 countries use Adaptive Insights. These range from midsized companies and nonprofits to large corporations, including AAA, Boston Scientific, CORT, Epcor, NetSuite, Philips, P.F. Chang's, and Siemens. Adaptive Insights is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. For more information, visit , the , and follow Adaptive Insights on , , , and .

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

