GoodData Certified for EU-US Privacy Shield

Company Continues Global Adoption as Early Participant of the US-EU Privacy Shield Program

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- , a provider of technology and expertise that enables organizations to commercialize and monetize their data, has received certification approval from the United States Department of Commerce for the , the successor to the EU US Safe Harbor Program. Combined with GoodData's top-tier data center in Europe, this certification demonstrates the company's ability to process and protect the personal data of EU citizens on behalf of its customers in a way that meets strict regulatory requirements.

"To continue our mission for global growth in the enterprise market and assure best-in-class security and privacy for our customers, it was imperative we certify as soon as possible," said Tomas Honzak, director, security and compliance at GoodData. "Privacy continues to be a hot discussion topic for our EU customers and partners, and we've proven our commitment to strengthening controls and privacy guarantees."

GoodData opened its European Data Center in early 2015 and established an office in Switzerland in mid-2016, and continues to invest heavily in privacy and security internationally. To further comply with the Privacy Shield Framework program, GoodData updated its privacy policy to address new data use limitations controlling onward transfers of personal information (among other new requirements), selected a third party dispute resolution body that allows EU citizens a redress mechanism, and enhanced certain security practices to better align with Privacy Shield principles.

"GoodData continues leading the way in the analytics market as the first in our space to receive certification in the EU-US Privacy Shield program," said Roman Stanek, founder & CEO. "The certification will help our customers in healthcare, finance, insurance and other verticals rest easy where privacy is a priority and top concern."

This continued push toward globalization is a key part of GoodData's mission to change the economics of data by helping customers turn their data into a profit center.

accelerates the digital transformations of enterprises by turning their data into a profit center. It does this by enabling them to quickly create and distribute data products and Smart Business Applications to their B2B networks, including their clients, business units, suppliers, or partners.

Our clients include enterprises like Penton that need to deliver revenue-generating data products to their clients and software companies like Zendesk that market their own Smart Business Applications using GoodData.

GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS and others. For more information visit and follow GoodData on and .

©2016, GoodData Corporation. All rights reserved. GoodData is a registered trademark of GoodData Corporation in the United States and other jurisdictions. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

