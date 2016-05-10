New MindManager 2017 Empowers Businesses to Inspire Creativity and Manage Complexity

MindManager 2017 for Windows delivers Universal File Export with HTML5, connects with 700+ apps, and supports SharePoint to simplify information sharing and drive collaboration

Corel's team introduces , the latest version of the industry's leading mind mapping and interactive diagramming software. The new release adds a variety of features including Universal HTML5 File Export enabling maps to be opened by anyone with a browser; integration with more than 700 cloud apps using the Zapier platform; and enhanced support for Box and SharePoint, making it even easier to collaborate. MindManager 2017 is a comprehensive solution that promotes free-form thinking and enables individuals and teams to quickly organize complex ideas and information into strategies and plans.

"With MindManager 2017, it's simple to harness the power of amazing ideas by transforming them into visually rich information maps that can be shared with anyone in your organization. From initial brainstorming sessions to managing a project through its completion, this is the most complete package to help users and teams turn inspiration into business success," said Gerard Metrailler, VP of Products at Corel.

MindManager 2017 for Windows enables users to transform complex information and ideas from 700+ apps into actionable project plans, and makes it simple to create dynamic dashboard maps, interactive mind maps, timelines and workflow diagrams.

New MindManager 10 for Mac Update

A new update for is also available featuring an improved user interface, along with new features including Universal HTML5 File Export, Topic Quick Add, an Image and Template Library with more than 700 new topic images and updated templates, and enhanced Display Workflows, Process Diagrams and Concept Maps. The update is available free to current MindManager 10 customers. More details can be found at .

Pricing and Availability

MindManager 2017 for Windows is available now in English, French and German as an individual license for $349 (USD), GBP 249, EUR349 suggested retail price (SRP). Upgrade pricing is $179 (USD), GBP 129, EUR179 SRP. UK and European prices exclusive of VAT.

MindManager 10 for Mac is now available as a separate purchase for $179 (USD), GBP 129, EUR179 SRP. Upgrade pricing is $89 (USD), GBP 65, EUR89 SRP. The update is available free to current MindManager 10 for Mac customers. UK and European prices exclusive of VAT.

MindManager Enterprise is available with volume licensing discounts and maintenance options for organizations of all sizes. For more information, please visit or contact .

About Mindjet MindManager

MindManager helps business professionals achieve more by efficiently organizing and clearly communicating complex ideas and information. With over 4,500 corporate customers and 2.5 million paid users, including 83% of the Fortune 100 companies, MindManager mind mapping and information visualization software enables brainstorming and creative problem solving, improves communication, and gives users the ability to plan and complete complex projects more efficiently and effectively. Corel acquired Mindjet MindManager in August 2016. For more information, please visit .

About Corel

Corel is one of the world's top software companies, boasting some of the industry's best-known graphics, productivity, digital media and mind mapping products. We've built a reputation for giving customers more choice, and delivering solutions that are easy to learn and use. Our mission is simple: help people achieve new levels of creativity and productivity.

Corel's product lines include CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite, Corel® Painter®, Corel® PaintShop® Pro, Corel® VideoStudio®, Corel® WordPerfect® Office, MindManager®, Pinnacle Studio, ReviverSoft®, Roxio Creator®, Roxio® Toast and WinZip®. For more information, please visit .

© 2016 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, CorelDRAW, MindManager, Mindjet, Painter, PaintShop, Pinnacle, Pinnacle Studio, ReviverSoft, Roxio, Roxio Creator, Toast, VideoStudio, WinZip and WordPerfect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: .

