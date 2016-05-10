Check Point Software to Announce 2016 Third Quarter Financial Results on October 31, 2016

(firmenpresse) - SAN CARLOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- . (NASDAQ: CHKP) today announced that it will release its third quarter financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2016, on Monday, October 31, 2016, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call with the investment community at 8:30 AM ET/5:30 AM PT on October 31. A live webcast of the call will be hosted on the company's website at .

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is the largest network cyber security vendor globally, providing industry-leading solutions and protecting customers from cyberattacks with an unmatched catch rate of malware and other types of threats. Check Point offers a complete security architecture defending enterprises -- from networks to mobile devices -- in addition to the most comprehensive and intuitive security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.





