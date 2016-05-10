Nexsan's Elsa Tay Named to CRN "100 People You Don't Know But Should" List

Tay Recognized for Developing Leading Global Channel and Alliance Programs That Increase the Bond and Value of Partners

(firmenpresse) - CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- ®, a global leader in unified storage solutions, announced today that ®, a brand of , has recognized Nexsan's Elsa Tay, Senior Director, Channel Marketing as one of 100 People You Don't Know But Should in the IT channel for 2016.

The CRN editorial team, assessing feedback from solution providers and other industry executives, compiles this annual list to celebrate under-the-radar channel management team members from the industry's top vendors and distributors. Those selected have worked tirelessly to create, promote and manage programs and policies that support and advance the IT channel.

For over 17 years, has developed and led global partner programs for some of the most prominent technology and services companies in the world. A believer in working closely with partners, she led the design, development and delivery of numerous channel and alliance programs to increase the bond and value of her partners. Prior to Nexsan, Elsa held partner and corporate marketing roles with BakBone (now Dell), Sun Microsystems (now Oracle) and Computer Associates. Possessing unique experience with a true international background, she has lived and worked in three key geographies (North America, Europe and Asia).

"It's an honor to be recognized by CRN as a contributor to the growth and vibrance of today's IT partner channel," said Tay. "As a 100-percent channel-based company, Nexsan works closely with its partners to deliver the product training, marketing, sales and technical support that expands opportunities and drives revenue growth. We look forward to sustaining the shoulder-to-shoulder support of our partners to continue to fuel their success."

"There are a number of people who work behind the scenes in the channel whose efforts do not often receive widespread attention, although they truly help to hold up the entire industry and make it the thriving, smoothly functioning ecosystem that it is," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are pleased to shine a spotlight on these individuals with CRN's 2016 list of 100 People You Don't Know But Should list and to honor their important work, which quietly underpins the infrastructure of the IT channel and allows the community to advance as a whole."

The Nexsan Channel Partner Program is built on a foundational belief that "one size cannot possibly fit all." Instead, it starts with the most robust unified data storage solutions portfolio in the industry. From its  enterprise-class unified storage incorporating secure enterprise file sync and share -- to its  secure archive storage -- to its efficient, modular high density  -- Nexsan has the right solution to meet today's exacting business, IT and budgetary requirements. The Nexsan Channel Partner Program adheres to the same philosophy, offering a tiered partner program designed to meet each partner's unique needs -- featuring compelling benefits and broad enablement resources including a deal registration program and a campaign creator -- designed to enhance joint field engagement and make the sales and marketing process more efficient and profitable. According to a TechValidate survey, Nexsan increased annual revenue between 5 and 30 percent for 60 percent of its partners. In addition, Optera Research Group validated that partners gave Nexsan an 80 percent overall satisfaction rating with as many as 89 percent of partners saying they are willing to recommend Nexsan, ranking higher than any other brand carried by the participating partners.

The 2016 list of 100 People You Don't Know But Should is featured in this month's issue of CRN and can be viewed online at .

Nexsan is a global leader in unified storage solutions that are focused on seamlessly and securely enabling a connected workforce. Its broad solution portfolio empowers enterprises to securely manage, protect and utilize valuable business data -- while allowing users to sync, share and access files from any device, anywhere, anytime. Headquartered in Campbell, California, Nexsan is a wholly owned company held by (NYSE: IMN). For further information, please visit: .

