Gregg Waldon Joins Kareo as Chief Financial Officer

New Hire Brings Critical Operational Experience to Support Company Growth and Profit Objectives

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- , the leading provider of clinical and business management software to independent medical practices, has announced the hiring of Gregg Waldon as the company's new chief financial officer. Waldon is a proven and seasoned CFO with extensive experience helping to build and grow successful private and public software companies. He has raised more than $400M in equity capital, including through IPOs, and $80M in debt financings.

"Gregg is an exceptional hire for Kareo at this stage in our growth. He has experience and expertise in guiding software companies through the operational milestones that arise in companies growing to $100M and beyond," said Dan Rodrigues, founder and CEO of Kareo. "With Gregg's leadership, I'm confident we'll have the infrastructure and resources needed to continue to grow and innovate while supporting the continued success of independent medical practices."

Waldon added, "Companies that reach their financial potential have market focus, a track record of innovation, exceptional leadership, and commitment to succeed. I've found all these in Kareo. The company's mission to help independent physicians run a more successful practice is personally motivating and Kareo's team understands what is needed to meet the unique needs of this important healthcare segment. I look forward to helping Kareo achieve its financial objectives while it pursues its mission."

Prior to Kareo, Waldon spent seven years as the CFO at RedBrick Health, a venture-backed healthcare technology company that works with employers and payers on corporate health and wellness programs. Gregg also spent three years at SoftBrands, a publicly-traded software company for the hospitality and manufacturing industries, seven years at Stellent, a publicly traded software company in content management, and seven years at GalaGen, a publicly traded bio-pharmaceutical firm.

is the only cloud-based complete medical technology platform purpose-built to meet the unique needs of independent practices. Today Kareo helps over 35,000 providers in all 50 states run more efficient and profitable practices, while delivering outstanding patient care. The Kareo technology platform is the first to help independent practices , manage their care with a fully certified and easy-to-use , and get paid quickly all in one complete and integrated package. Kareo has received extensive industry recognition, including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and Black Book's #1 Integrated EHR, and vendor. Kareo's growth further demonstrates the expansion and vitality of the independent practice market in the U.S. With offices across the country, Kareo's mission is to help independent practices succeed in an ever-changing healthcare market. More information can be found at .

