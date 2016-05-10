HYPERICE Introduces VENOM, a Wearable Back Device That Harnesses the Power of Heat and Vibration for Maximum Warm Up and Recovery

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- , the leader in recovery and movement enhancement technology, today announces the launch of its newest product, VENOM by HYPERICE. A digitally-connected wearable back device, VENOM combines the power of heat and vibration to aid the lower back. Designed for anyone from elite athletes to those with back pain, the device can be used to optimize recovery by warming up, loosening, and relaxing sore or stiff muscles.

Utilizing nanotechnology that generates heat quickly, the VENOM back device allows users to select their desired temperature via a touchscreen control panel. Users can also use the touchscreen to select one of three different vibration settings delivered via four vibration "pods" positioned strategically on the lower to mid back. VENOM's heat and vibration are powered by a rechargeable four-cell lithium ion battery pack that detaches from the unit for easy recharging.

HYPERICE adds the wearable device to its arsenal of recovery technology tools, including the vibrating fitness roller, , and vibrating massage ball, , which are used by elite athletes worldwide. "I can always rely on HYPERICE's recovery technology to help keep my body in top shape," said Arizona Cardinals' cornerback, Patrick Peterson. "Football puts a lot of wear and tear on my muscles -- especially those in my lower back. VENOM is perfect for targeting that pain through vibration and adds the necessary heat to soothe my muscles. It's now an essential part of my recovery regimen and keeps me playing at my highest performance level."

To complement HYPERICE's line of recovery technology, the company also introduces HYPERSOOTHE, a lightweight topical cream infused with essential oils and natural plant extracts to soothe the body's muscles and joints. Utilizing all-natural ingredients, HYPERSOOTHE is formulated to meet the standards of the world's best athletes, further enhancing recovery when working in tandem with other HYPERICE products to alleviate soreness and stiffness.

VENOM ($225) and HYPERSOOTHE ($30) are now available for pre-order on the HYPERICE and will begin shipping November, 2016.

To find out more about HYPERICE, visit .

HYPERICE is a recovery technology company specializing in portable high-performance sports medicine and orthopedic devices that provide preventative treatment, accelerate injury recovery, and enhance muscle and joint performance. The company's signature product is a two-part ice compression system, composed of an ultra-thin ice cell featuring patented air-release technology and a specially designed compression wrap for each of the body's major muscles and joints. Used by elite athletes and in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as in major rehabilitation facilities around the world, HYPERICE's groundbreaking technology is setting a new standard for active recovery systems.

