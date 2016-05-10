Rebound Finance Partners With Lenny Dykstra to Help Credit Constrained Americans

(firmenpresse) - PALM BEACH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Responding to a historically challenging lending environment in the subprime market, Rebound Finance and Lenny Dykstra have teamed up to provide hard working Americans with the credit products they deserve. Those who have constrained credit can now access the capital, credit and debt-management solutions they and their families need to succeed and achieve their dreams.

"Hard work and hustle took me from an underdog to world champion and multi-millionaire entrepreneur. But life also knocked me down. I know better than anyone that no matter how much success you've had, sometimes good people need a second chance," said Rebound Finance brand ambassador Lenny Dykstra, former MLB All Star and author of the recent New York Times-bestselling book House of Nails. "That's why I am so committed to the service Rebound is providing. Rebound gives credit-challenged individuals and small-business owners the resources they need to get quick and easy access to credit resources. With me leading the team, and with our unique suite of products, I know Rebound will be a huge hit with Americans."

The Rebound Finance proprietary credit analyzer quickly determines what type of financing or debt solution is best suited for the individual or business, and instantly connects them with the appropriate service provider. With a focus on user experience, Rebound Finance offers its clients a fast and simple application process. Rebound Finance has solidified relationships with dozens of credit providers, who focus on the subprime credit market and have the experience to fulfill loan and credit requests quickly.

Sierra Macdonald, VP Marketing of Rebound Finance, went on to comment, "Using our exclusive credit analyzer, individuals will have access to unsecured personal loans from $500 to $35,000 and businesses can get pre-approved, for working capital loans, for up to $250,000 in minutes. We also have some of the best debt and credit products ready to solve any of our clients' needs. The Rebound Finance network offers more partners and more solutions than any other service in America, and our customer service team is ready to help 24/7 with live support. Small businesses or individuals can apply for free, with no obligation, and qualify for a flexible repayment plan that fits their unique financial needs."

Learn more about Rebound Finance at .

About Rebound Finance

Based in Palm Beach County, Florida, Rebound Finance was created to help give Americans, with subpar credit, the opportunity to become successful by giving them easier access to capital. Unlike traditional banks, Rebound's marketplace helps individuals and companies by focusing on more than just their credit scores. To learn more, visit or call 1-855-852-5333.

Rebound Finance

