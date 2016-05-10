Queen Mary law students to learn e-disclosure in new course taught by experts in legal theory and technology

(firmenpresse) - Master of Laws students at The School of Law, Queen Mary University of London will have practical opportunities to study e-disclosure in a new academic course supported by Anexsys and kCura.



Eschewing traditional models, the course will combine guest lectures from a panel of leading lawyers and practitioners with in-depth access to Relativity, the leading e-disclosure software from kCura.



e-Disclosure is now firmly at the heart of modern legal practice, said Ian Walden, professor of information and communication law at QMULs Centre for Commercial Law Studies. It is a world wide application of electronically stored information that will present new challenges for lawyers. For students to receive training by the leading experts in this field and get hands on training with Relativity is a huge opportunity.



The course was conceived and put together by Maggi Healey, a former litigator who now specialises in e-disclosure at The Review People. From the beginning, the course was designed to offer students practical software experience across a full range of e-disclosure tasks from document review to quality control.



Jon Chan, Director of Technical Services at Anexsys, will serve as instructor for the courses software modules.



"We are absolutely thrilled to be part of this ground-breaking course for the next generation of lawyers, Chan said. It seems Generation Y is expected to have a strong foundation in technology and it's often underappreciated how difficult it can be to grasp the sheer range of technical challenges presented by e-disclosure. The practical component of this course will go a long way towards preparing students for dealing with modern e-disclosure.



In his instruction, Chan will combine experiences from his work at Anexsys, a Relativity Best in Service Premium Hosting Partner with material from kCuras Relativity Academic Partner program, which will provide software licences for the course at no charge.





kCura's Relativity Academic Partner program has expanded in the US and Canada at a steady pace, said Janice Hollman, manager of the Relativity Academic Partner program. We are pleased to assist Queen Mary University of London as they launch their first e-disclosure course.



The new course begins in October and lasts for eleven weeks.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Queen-Mary-law-students-to-learn-e-disclosure-in-new-course



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

ntre for Commercial Law Studies

The Centre for Commercial Law Studies (CCLS) at Queen Mary University of London specialises in the knowledge and skills in commercial law that can be placed at the service of government, public bodies, overseas institutions, the legal profession, industry and commerce.



The Centre for Commercial Law Studies is based in the heart of legal London at the postgraduate law centre in Lincoln's Inn Fields. CCLS and the Department of Law are the two departments within the School of Law at Russell Group Member, Queen Mary University of London.



About Anexsys

Anexsys was established in 2004 and has become one of the leading independent suppliers of litigation support and document management solutions to law firms in the UK. With offices in the 3 main legal centres of London, Manchester and Bristol, we have an unparalleled UK reach and are also able to service clients based in Europe and the Middle East. Anexsys Relativity environment is hosted in a secure, London-based ISO27001-accredited data center which is monitored 24x7 and regularly security tested. Anexsys team is made up of a mixture of ex Big 4 managers, technologists and litigation support professionals to ensure that we are able to place the right team on your engagements. Were one of only a handful of providers remaining who provide hard copy services, through to data processing, hosted review and managed document review services. Anexsys Solutions provide a range of complementary services including the provision of fully managed Relativity solutions and infrastructure support, as well as bespoke software development using the Relativity platform.



About The Review People

The Review People, set up in 2012 by Maggi Healey and Toby Berryman is a company in London that supplies experienced, professional reviewers and consultancy advice on review strategy.



About kCura

Recognized as a "Leader" in Gartner's latest E-Discovery Magic Quadrant, kCura are the developers of the e-discovery software Relativity. Relativity has more than 140,000 active users in more than 40 countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice and more than 195 of the Am Law 200. kCura helps corporations, law firms, and government agencies meet litigation challenges by installing Relativity on-premises and providing hosted, on-demand solutions through a global network of partners. kCura has been ranked the 175th fastest-growing technology company in North America on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune. Please contact kCura at sales(at)kcura.com or visit http://www.kcura.com for more information.

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Mark Byrne

Public Relations Manager

Queen Mary University of London

T: +44 (0)20 7882 5378

M: +44 (0)78 1590 2560

E: m.byrne(at)qmul.ac.uk



Paul Ryan

Group Marketing Manager

Anexsys

T: +44 (0)161 233 1949

E: paul.ryan(at)anexsys.com



Mike Gilhooly

Public Relations Manager

kCura

T: +1 312-216-5951

mgilhooly(at)kcura.com

Date: 10/05/2016 - 15:51

Language: English

News-ID 498933

Character count: 2426

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Fran Cator

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease