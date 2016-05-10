Secucloud and Kaspersky Lab form technology partnership to fight growing cyberthreats

(firmenpresse) - Hamburg, Germany. 5 October 2016  Smartphones and other mobile devices are becoming increasingly important in our digital communications, and the amount of networked devices is growing steadily. However, at the same time, the threat level is rising and the threats themselves are becoming more complex, with sophisticated attacks and malware threatening the security of web-enabled devices.



Secucloud faces this challenge with innovative solutions. With its Elastic Cloud Security System (ECS2) the company has created a cloud-based security framework. Current security modules such as multi-analyzer threat protection, SAND-SSL-Scan, and packet analyzer within Secuclouds IABS engine have been combined to form an enterprise-grade security solution. From now on, Secucloud will also integrate Kaspersky Lab's award-winning technologies in its solutions, to provide improved security for Secucloud customers.



Secucloud has a reputation for utilizing enterprise technologies such as APT protection, as well as using a multi-AV-approach, to repel malware efficiently. With Kaspersky Lab, we are working with a further world-class security provider, says Dennis Monner, CEO at Secucloud.



Protection from cyberthreats requires a joint effort from industry players. At Kaspersky Lab we are glad to help Secucloud and provide extra security for users and customers worldwide, says Alexander Karpitsky, Head of Technology Licensing and xSP Subscription Projects, Kaspersky Lab.



Kaspersky Lab is a world-renowned cybersecurity company. It has profound threat intelligence and security expertise, upon which it bases security solutions for the protection of enterprises, critical infrastructure, governmental institutions as well as private users worldwide. Kaspersky Labs comprehensive security portfolio includes endpoint security for protection against complex and rising cyberthreats.



Secuclouds Elastic Cloud Security System (ECS2), which recently won AV-Tests Innovation Award, is complemented well by the integration of Kaspersky Labs security, especially in the areas of endpoint protection and malware detection, thus further increasing the security level of the Secucloud systems.





