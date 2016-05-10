Hotel in Colorado Springs CO  Make your Trip Comfortable and Affordable in Colorado Springs

Econo Lodge Downtown is one of the most popular Hotels in Colorado Springs near Penrose Hospital that offers easy access to famous tourist locations of the city as well as makes the stay of the visitors very comfortable at reasonable price.

Hotel in Colorado Springs CO, 5th October, 2016: Hotel plays an important part to make any trip enjoyable and comfortable for visitors. Without a proper hotel a visitor cannot explore all the tourist attractions of a city properly as well as cannot stay comfortably which is most required. If you are planning to visit Colorado Springs then the Downtown Hotels in Colorado Springs is there to offer you a nice accommodation but not all the hotels can do that.



There are a lot of hotels are available in this city but only some are known as best. If you are looking for a hotel in Colorado Springs CO which offers good service as well as affordable price then Econo Lodge Downtown is one of the best options for you.

If your requirements are same then you can choose this hotel without any doubt.



The hotel offers free continental breakfast, free internet accessibility, outdoor pool facility to relax, free coffee, outdoor parking facilities, fax & copy services and so on to make the living comfortable for visitors. You can visit popular locations like Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum, Cave Of The Winds, Norris-Penrose Event Center, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and many more.



If you are a military personnel and looking for Colorado U.S. Air Force Academy hotels then also Econo Lodge Downtown will the best options for you. It is very easy to book a room in this hotel so without making delay you can book a room immediately to ensure a comfortable trip. For further details, visit: http://www.dodbusopps.com/148096/23.htm



About Company: Econo Lodge Downtown is an excellent hotel in Colorado Springs CO where visitors can enjoy a comfortable vacation availing wonderful amenities and service facilities offered by the hotel.





Econo Lodge Downtown

714 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO, 80903 Phone: (719) 636-3385







http://www.dodbusopps.com/148096/23.htm



Econo Lodge Downtown

