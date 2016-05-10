Searchmetrics Announces Verdane Capital Becomes Key Shareholder

Berlin, October 5, 2016 ‒ Searchmetrics today announced Verdane Capital has become a principal investor in the worlds largest search and content optimization provider, replacing longtime partner and investor Neuhaus Partners.



With Verdane Capital, we are bringing a new partner onboard who fits perfectly into our content and growth story, and who will help guide our growth, said Volker Smid, Searchmetrics chief executive officer. We wish especially to thank Neuhaus partners for its participation in our growth over the last six years.



Verdane private equity funds invest in companies with strong growth potential that are active in the consumer internet, software, energy and other advanced industrial sectors. Since 2003, Verdane funds have closed nearly 30 portfolio transactions and completed a number of single-company investment in particularly promising companies. Through these, more than 300 holdings have been acquired. Across the six established Verdane funds committed, capital stands at 900 million euros. Terms of its investment in privately-held Searchmetrics were not disclosed.



"We are very pleased to be supporting Searchmetrics growth and innovation stories," says Emanuel Johnsson, Investment Professional at Verdane Capital. "The technology, strategy and vision of the company convinced us that Searchmetrics will deliver innovative solutions that address fundamental challenges of the digital economy in the age of the machine learning."



Searchmetrics continues to see strong momentum through 2016. Sales in the core software business rose by 45 percent in the first half, compared to the same period last year. In September, the company introduced the Searchmetrics Content Experience, a new product driven by a deep learning engine that will guide agile content development and continue the companys leadership role in the search and content market.













Comments on this PressRelease