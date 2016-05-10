(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Press Release
Paris, 5 october 2016
Ingenico Group awarded Grand Prix de la Transparence 2016
At the seventh Grands Prix de la Transparence awards ceremony held on 4 October
2016, Ingenico Group received the 2016 Grand Prix de la Transparence in the
'Services to communities and technologies' category, placing it in the Top 20.
Since 2009, the Grands Prix de la Transparence reward the quality of regulated
information provided by companies incorporated under French law, listed on
Euronext and included in the SBF 120 index. An independent scientific committee
made up of ten representatives from all parties interested in financial
information guarantees the neutrality and fairness of the ranking. They compile
it to acknowledge companies that demonstrate the best practices regarding
regulated information.
A company's practices are assessed based on its regulated financial information
documents-registration document, half-yearly financial report, notice of the
annual general meeting-and how accessible they are on its website. This method
counts 144 criteria divided into four pillars: accessibility, accuracy,
comparability and availability.
'We are delighted to receive our first Grand Prix de la Transparence. This award
recognizes the efforts in transparency and raising awareness deployed in the
information documents aimed at our shareholders, investors and stakeholders.
Convinced that improving the governance practices applied by Ingenico Group is
essential to support its growth, we regard this distinction as a great
encouragement to pursue this path,' said Nathalie Lomon, EVP Finance, Legal and
Governance for Ingenico Group.
About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless
payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce
across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest
payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local,
national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for
financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the
world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify
payment and deliver their brand promise.
