INGENICO GROUP AWARDED GRAND PRIX DE LA TRANSPARENCE 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Press Release



Paris, 5 october 2016







Ingenico Group awarded Grand Prix de la Transparence 2016



At the seventh Grands Prix de la Transparence awards ceremony held on 4 October

2016, Ingenico Group received the 2016 Grand Prix de la Transparence in the

'Services to communities and technologies' category, placing it in the Top 20.





Since 2009, the Grands Prix de la Transparence reward the quality of regulated

information provided by companies incorporated under French law, listed on

Euronext and included in the SBF 120 index. An independent scientific committee

made up of ten representatives from all parties interested in financial

information guarantees the neutrality and fairness of the ranking. They compile

it to acknowledge companies that demonstrate the best practices regarding

regulated information.



A company's practices are assessed based on its regulated financial information

documents-registration document, half-yearly financial report, notice of the

annual general meeting-and how accessible they are on its website. This method

counts 144 criteria divided into four pillars: accessibility, accuracy,

comparability and availability.







'We are delighted to receive our first Grand Prix de la Transparence. This award

recognizes the efforts in transparency and raising awareness deployed in the

information documents aimed at our shareholders, investors and stakeholders.

Convinced that improving the governance practices applied by Ingenico Group is

essential to support its growth, we regard this distinction as a great

encouragement to pursue this path,' said Nathalie Lomon, EVP Finance, Legal and

Governance for Ingenico Group.













About Ingenico Group



Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless



payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce

across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest

payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local,

national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for

financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the

world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify

payment and deliver their brand promise.

www.ingenico.com twitter.com/ingenico





Contacts



Communication Investors Investors

Coba Taillefer Stéphanie Constand-Atellian Caroline Alamy

External Communications VP Investor Relations Investor Relations

Manager stephanie.constand(at)ingenico.com caroline.alamy(at)ingenico.com

coba.taillefer(at)ingenico.com T./ +33 1 58 01 85 68 T./ +33 1 58 01 85 09

T./ +33 1 58 01 89 62









PDF VERSION:

http://hugin.info/143483/R/2047051/765123.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: INGENICO via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.ingenico.com/en/



PressRelease by

INGENICO

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/05/2016 - 15:30

Language: English

News-ID 498951

Character count: 3710

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: INGENICO

Stadt: Paris





Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease