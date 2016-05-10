Aben Completes Exploration Program at Forrest Kerr Gold Project in B.C.'s Golden Triangle

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources
Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN) (OTCBB:ABNAF) (Frankfurt:E2L2) ("Aben" or the "Company") is
pleased to announce the completion of a property-wide reconnaissance and surface
sampling program on its 23,000 hectare Forrest Kerr Gold Project located in
northwestern British Columbia in a region called the GOLDEN TRIANGLE.
B.C.'s Golden Triangle map:
http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_Golden_Triangle_map.jpg
360 soil, 11 silt, and 35 rock samples were collected, with assays pending, in
order to both confirm historic high-grade zones and extend existing multi-
element soil anomalies. The Company believes the sampling will better define
known mineralized trends and will assist in confirming targets for a planned
drill program in 2017. All information gathered will be added to the large,
historic data compilation that is currently underway. This large body of data
was gathered from some three decades of systematic exploration on the RDN
Property, the Forgold, the Forest Property and Aben's 100% own land that now
make up the Forrest Kerr Project and will allow for a regional overview of the
entire project area.
Forrest Kerr project, B.C., Golden Triangle claims map:
http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_Forrest_Kerr_Project_map_small.jpg
The recently completed field program saw work conducted across the entire
property with a focus on three specific areas where past exploration has
revealed strong mineralization. In the northern portion (RDN Claims) of the
amalgamated claim block, historic drilling at the Wedge Zone has intersected
high-grade Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn mineralization over a strike length exceeding 1
kilometer. At south Wedge, historic hole RG90-07 returned an average of 14.5 g/t
gold over 7.8 meters while RG91-21 returned 125 g/t gold over 0.8 meters and 91
g/t gold over 1.95 meters. RDN04-32 was collared over 900 meters north of those
two holes and returned greater than 5 g/t gold over 1 meter with elevated
Ag+Pb+Zn over a 6 meter interval.
At the Boundary Zone, 8 kilometers to the south of the Wedge Zone near the
boundary of the RDN and Forgold claims, Noranda reported 326 g/t gold over 0.4
meters (average 60 g/t gold over 5.5 meters) in drill hole RG91-16. Follow up
drilling in the immediate vicinity encountered 19.2 g/t gold and 2.7% copper
over 1.5 meters.
Over 30 gold bearing occurrences have been documented on the Forrest group of
claims, located in the south of the Forrest Kerr Project, where a strong
hydrothermal system has created numerous Au-bearing quartz sulfide vein and
shear zones along a north south trend greater than 8 kilometers in length.
Avondale Resources reported an average of 0.77% Cu and 1.97 g/t Au over 16.8 m
true width from a drill intersection in 1990 at the Creek showing. (Aben has not
been able to independently verify the methodology and results from historical
work programs within the property boundaries. However, management believes that
the historical work programs have been conducted in a professional manner and
the quality of data and information produced from them are relevant.)
Aben's Forrest Kerr land package is located along the Forrest Kerr Fault,
immediately north of the Iskut River and southward of More Creek, with recent
hydro-electric power and road access afforded to the northern and southern areas
of the property. The claims consist of a 40km-long, north-south belt overlying
rocks of the Hazelton and Stuhini Groups, a complex assemblage of volcanic
accumulations with intervening sedimentary sequences which are host to numerous
significant gold deposits in B.C.'s Golden Triangle area.
The Forrest Kerr Gold Project is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of
British Columbia and is considered to hold significant potential for precious
metal mineralization. Numerous mineralized occurrences are documented throughout
the project area and sound, systematic fieldwork conducted from the late 1980's
to the mid 2000's provide a solid framework for ongoing fieldwork. With little
activity in the area during the past decade, the area is ripe for modern
exploration techniques. The area has recently seen major infrastructure
improvements, including roads and hydro-electric facilities. In addition, rapid
melting rates of glaciers in parts of the property area are expected to provide
new exposures in areas that were inaccessible during previous exploration
campaigns.
Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration of Aben Resources, has reviewed
and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified
Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Aben Resources:
Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in
British Columbia, the Yukon and North West Territories.
For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN), visit our Company's
web site at www.abenresources.com.
Aben Resources has approx. 19.9 million shares issued and outstanding.
ABEN RESOURCES LTD.
"Jim Pettit"
____________________________
JAMES G. PETTIT
President
For further information contact myself or:
Don Myers
Aben Resources Ltd.
Corporate Communications
Telephone: 604-687-3376
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info(at)abenresources.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term
is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-
looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of
historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the
Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes
the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on
reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future
performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those
in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to
update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or
opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include
market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of
capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.
Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further
information.
