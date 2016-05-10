Aben Completes Exploration Program at Forrest Kerr Gold Project in B.C.'s Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources

Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN) (OTCBB:ABNAF) (Frankfurt:E2L2) ("Aben" or the "Company") is

pleased to announce the completion of a property-wide reconnaissance and surface

sampling program on its 23,000 hectare Forrest Kerr Gold Project located in

northwestern British Columbia in a region called the GOLDEN TRIANGLE.



B.C.'s Golden Triangle map:

http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_Golden_Triangle_map.jpg



360 soil, 11 silt, and 35 rock samples were collected, with assays pending, in

order to both confirm historic high-grade zones and extend existing multi-

element soil anomalies. The Company believes the sampling will better define

known mineralized trends and will assist in confirming targets for a planned

drill program in 2017. All information gathered will be added to the large,

historic data compilation that is currently underway. This large body of data

was gathered from some three decades of systematic exploration on the RDN

Property, the Forgold, the Forest Property and Aben's 100% own land that now

make up the Forrest Kerr Project and will allow for a regional overview of the

entire project area.



Forrest Kerr project, B.C., Golden Triangle claims map:

http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_Forrest_Kerr_Project_map_small.jpg



The recently completed field program saw work conducted across the entire

property with a focus on three specific areas where past exploration has

revealed strong mineralization. In the northern portion (RDN Claims) of the

amalgamated claim block, historic drilling at the Wedge Zone has intersected

high-grade Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn mineralization over a strike length exceeding 1

kilometer. At south Wedge, historic hole RG90-07 returned an average of 14.5 g/t



gold over 7.8 meters while RG91-21 returned 125 g/t gold over 0.8 meters and 91

g/t gold over 1.95 meters. RDN04-32 was collared over 900 meters north of those

two holes and returned greater than 5 g/t gold over 1 meter with elevated

Ag+Pb+Zn over a 6 meter interval.



At the Boundary Zone, 8 kilometers to the south of the Wedge Zone near the

boundary of the RDN and Forgold claims, Noranda reported 326 g/t gold over 0.4

meters (average 60 g/t gold over 5.5 meters) in drill hole RG91-16. Follow up

drilling in the immediate vicinity encountered 19.2 g/t gold and 2.7% copper

over 1.5 meters.



Over 30 gold bearing occurrences have been documented on the Forrest group of

claims, located in the south of the Forrest Kerr Project, where a strong

hydrothermal system has created numerous Au-bearing quartz sulfide vein and

shear zones along a north south trend greater than 8 kilometers in length.

Avondale Resources reported an average of 0.77% Cu and 1.97 g/t Au over 16.8 m

true width from a drill intersection in 1990 at the Creek showing. (Aben has not

been able to independently verify the methodology and results from historical

work programs within the property boundaries. However, management believes that

the historical work programs have been conducted in a professional manner and

the quality of data and information produced from them are relevant.)



Aben's Forrest Kerr land package is located along the Forrest Kerr Fault,

immediately north of the Iskut River and southward of More Creek, with recent

hydro-electric power and road access afforded to the northern and southern areas

of the property. The claims consist of a 40km-long, north-south belt overlying

rocks of the Hazelton and Stuhini Groups, a complex assemblage of volcanic

accumulations with intervening sedimentary sequences which are host to numerous

significant gold deposits in B.C.'s Golden Triangle area.



The Forrest Kerr Gold Project is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of

British Columbia and is considered to hold significant potential for precious

metal mineralization. Numerous mineralized occurrences are documented throughout

the project area and sound, systematic fieldwork conducted from the late 1980's

to the mid 2000's provide a solid framework for ongoing fieldwork. With little

activity in the area during the past decade, the area is ripe for modern

exploration techniques. The area has recently seen major infrastructure

improvements, including roads and hydro-electric facilities. In addition, rapid

melting rates of glaciers in parts of the property area are expected to provide

new exposures in areas that were inaccessible during previous exploration

campaigns.



Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration of Aben Resources, has reviewed

and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified

Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.



About Aben Resources:



Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in

British Columbia, the Yukon and North West Territories.



For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN), visit our Company's

web site at www.abenresources.com.



Aben Resources has approx. 19.9 million shares issued and outstanding.



ABEN RESOURCES LTD.



"Jim Pettit"

____________________________

JAMES G. PETTIT

President



For further information contact myself or:

Don Myers

Aben Resources Ltd.

Corporate Communications

Telephone: 604-687-3376

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info(at)abenresources.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term

is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-

looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of

historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the

Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes

the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on

reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future

performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those

in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to

update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or

opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include

market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of

capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further

information.













