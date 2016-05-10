Nasdaq Holds Third Quarter 2016 Investor Conference Call

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has scheduled
its Third Quarter 2016 results announcement.
Who: Nasdaq's CEO, CFO, and additional members of its management team
What: Review Nasdaq's Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results
When: Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Results Call: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community
following prepared remarks via the following telephone numbers:
866.302.4765 (U.S.)
419.386.0006 (International)
All participants can access the conference via Internet webcast through the
Nasdaq Investor Relations website at:
http://ir.nasdaq.com/.
An audio replay of the conference will be available after the call on the Nasdaq
Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/ or by dialing 855.859.2056
(U.S.) or 404.537.3406 (International); Conference ID: 94617946
Note: The press release for the Third Quarter 2016 results will be posted on the
Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, October
26, 2016 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET.
ABOUT NASDAQ
Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange
technology, listing, information and public company services across six
continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers
to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using
proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's
global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock
market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1
in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,700
listed companies with a market value of approximately $9.3 trillion and nearly
18,000 corporate clients. To learn more,
visit nasdaq.com/ambition orbusiness.nasdaq.com.
MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT:
Allan Schoenberg
+1.212.231.5534
allan.schoenberg(at)nasdaq.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Ed Ditmire, CFA
+1.212.401.8737
ed.ditmire(at)nasdaq.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nasdaq via GlobeNewswire
