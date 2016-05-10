Nasdaq Holds Third Quarter 2016 Investor Conference Call

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has scheduled

its Third Quarter 2016 results announcement.



Who: Nasdaq's CEO, CFO, and additional members of its management team







What: Review Nasdaq's Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results







When: Wednesday, October 26, 2016







Results Call: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community

following prepared remarks via the following telephone numbers:



866.302.4765 (U.S.)



419.386.0006 (International)







All participants can access the conference via Internet webcast through the

Nasdaq Investor Relations website at:



http://ir.nasdaq.com/.



An audio replay of the conference will be available after the call on the Nasdaq

Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/ or by dialing 855.859.2056

(U.S.) or 404.537.3406 (International); Conference ID: 94617946



Note: The press release for the Third Quarter 2016 results will be posted on the

Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, October

26, 2016 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET.



ABOUT NASDAQ



Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange

technology, listing, information and public company services across six

continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers

to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using

proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's

global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock

market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1

in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,700



listed companies with a market value of approximately $9.3 trillion and nearly

18,000 corporate clients. To learn more,

visit nasdaq.com/ambition orbusiness.nasdaq.com.



NDAQF



MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT:

Allan Schoenberg

+1.212.231.5534

allan.schoenberg(at)nasdaq.com



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Ed Ditmire, CFA

+1.212.401.8737

ed.ditmire(at)nasdaq.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Nasdaq via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.nasdaqomx.com



PressRelease by

Nasdaq

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/05/2016 - 14:30

Language: English

News-ID 498953

Character count: 2908

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Nasdaq

Stadt: New York





Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease