Dassault Aviation Hands Over First Falcon 8X
Greece's Amjet takes delivery of initial ultra long range trijet
Bordeaux-Mérignac, France, October 05, 2016. Dassault Aviation has delivered
today its first Falcon 8X, marking the entry into service of the company's new
ultra-long range flagship.
Amjet Executive took delivery of the aircraft at Dassault Aviation's Bordeaux-
Merignac facility and is now the first company to operate the Falcon 8X.
The 6,450 nm/11,945 km 8X received its EASA and FAA certification in June and is
entering service precisely on schedule, 2 years after it was first announced.
Certification followed a month-long round the globe operating test campaign
intended to ensure aircraft systems would be fully mature and operational from
day one.
"To see our new flagship Falcon handed over right on time in perfect operating
order gives us immense pride," said Eric Trappier, Chairman & CEO of Dassault
Aviation. "We are very pleased to deliver the first example of this great new
aircraft to Amjet, a long time Falcon operator."
Based in Athens, Greece, Amjet offers fleet management, charter, sales and
maintenance/repair services and operates a full line of Falcon jets, including
the super midsized Falcon 50, the long range Falcon 900EX EASy and the very long
range Falcon 7X.
"I am extremely pleased to welcome the new Falcon 8X into our fleet," said Amjet
President, Abakar Manany, who was at the controls for the delivery flight. "As a
pilot, I can personally vouch for the remarkable handling and piloting qualities
of the big new trijet. Its superb performance and cabin comfort will allow us to
fill an ever wider range of needs and missions for our exceptionally demanding
clientele."
Further deliveries are anticipated over the coming weeks to customers in a dozen
countries, from Brazil, the U.S. and Europe, to the UAE and India.
Another 11 aircraft are in final assembly in Mérignac and 16 are being outfitted
and painted at our corporate completion facility in Little Rock, Arkansas. The
Little Rock facility recently underwent a $60 million expansion to enable it to
handle the planned influx of Falcon 8X trijets.
A Product Support Program Geared to Ensuring Smooth Entry into Service
Falcon 8X operators benefit from a full package of services put together by
Dassault Aviation's product support organization to assist them in taking
delivery of their new Falcon jet. The service package is customized to
individual operator needs and starts well before the aircraft arrives in
customer hands.
Prior to delivery, pilot and maintenance crews are given a full entry into
service briefing on the new Falcon jet, tailored to the aircraft type and level
of operator Falcon experience. Flight crews' training is dispensed by Dassault
partner, FlightSafety International, on a new generation full flight simulator
inaugurated in mid-September at the Falcon Training Center in Paris/Le Bourget.
Cabin crews and passengers can follow one-day familiarization sessions -
tailored to individual aircraft operating requirements - offered in cooperation
with Aircare FACTS Training International.
Following delivery, the customer can make use of Dassault pilot operator support
services to smooth entry into service. These services include dispatching
Dassault test pilots, operational pilots or support engineers to the operator
premises to provide support during initial flights or assist crews with special
mission requirements.
Throughout the life of the aircraft, customers can rely on Dassault's worldwide
network of maintenance, repair and overhaul centers, spare parts centers and
GoTeams. The network includes factory owned MRO facilities in Le Bourget, Little
Rock, Reno, Nevada, Wilmington, Delaware and Sorocaba Brazil; 45 regional
authorized service centers; 15 spares facilities; and FalconResponse, the
company's comprehensive portfolio of Aircraft On Ground services that includes
the industry's first alternative lift offering.
* * *
About the Falcon 8X:
Derived from the Falcon 7X, the Falcon 8X first flew on February 6, 2015. It
offers the greatest range and the longest cabin of any Falcon, allowing it to
fly passengers comfortably from Beijing to New York, Hong Kong to London or Los
Angeles to Moscow nonstop. It also shares the 7X's exceptional operating economy
and short-field performance. In addition to the quietest cabin and the most
advanced digital flight control system in business aviation, the trijet features
the largest selection of standard cabin configurations of any large business
jet.
About Dassault Aviation:
With more than 8,000 military and civil aircraft delivered to more than 90
countries over the past 60 years, and having logged nearly 28 million flight
hours to date, Dassault Aviation can offer recognized know-how and experience in
the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, from the
Rafale fighter to the Falcon range of high-end business jets, as well as
military unmanned air systems. In 2015, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of
?4.20 billion. The company has almost 12,000 employees. In 2016, Dassault
Aviation is celebrating the first centennial of its history, which started in
1916 with Marcel Dassault and the Éclair propeller.
