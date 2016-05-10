Motorservice's fair presence a massive success

Automechanika 2016

(PresseBox) - MS Motorservice International is highly satisfied with its attendance at Automechanika 2016. Besides having the opportunity to share views with international trade visitors, the aftermarket specialist was especially pleased with the introduction of its service app and response to its "workshop corner" for personal customer attention.

"Automechanika is the perfect meeting place for the industry and for us among the most important events on the calendar. After all, this venue is a valuable opportunity to talk with customers, partners and suppliers," is how Tobias Kasperlik, CEO at MS Motorservice International, explains the fair's significance for his company. With 4,820 exhibitors and 136,000 trade visitors from over 170 countries, Frankfurt's Automechanika is an international forum for industry, repair shops and resellers, and hence an important venue for talking technology and business.

Strategy delivers Hansjörg Rölle, Management Board member at MS Motorservice International in charge of Sales and Marketing, concurs closely with Kasperlik in his assessment of the company's fair presentation. "Besides the sheer number of booth visitors, what most impressed me was the quality of the talks." With around 1,500 contacts throughout the five fair days, Motorservice is "most satisfied" according to Head of Marketing Sven Zeitler. "Our strategy has delivered in every respect. We expressly opted for an open, inviting stand, with emphasis on dialogue. And this was exactly what customers wanted," he sums up.

Focusing on customer support

The two booth highlights in Hall 4.0 were also well received by visitors. The app launched at the fair and promoted at the booth has already been downloaded more than 2,600 times. A "fake check", technical videos, installation instructions, a dealer search facility, and many other functions make this app a valuable aid and a popular tool for workshop personnel. Compatible with both iOS and Android, the app is available in twelve languages and can be for downloaded from the respective store. The "workshop corner" set up and fitted out at the fair booth emphasized the importance that this Neuenstadt-based company assigns to customer support which it regards as an integral and demonstrable component of its corporate philosophy. Throughout the duration of the fair, company training personnel were present to answer visitor questions on technical details relating to repair shops and repair work.



About Motorservice

The Motorservice Group is the sales organization for the global aftermarket operations of Rheinmetall Automotive (previously KSPG). It is a leading supplier of engine components for the independent parts market. Its brands include Kolbenschmidt, Pierburg, BF, and TRW Engine Components. A lineup remarkable for its breadth and depth allows customers to source their engine parts from a single supplier. As a problem solver for the trade and workshops, Motorservice provides an extensive customer support package and the engineering competence of a subsidiary of a major auto-industry supplier.



Rheinmetall Automotive (formerly KSPG), Neckarsulm, Germany, which represents the Mobility sector within Germany's Rheinmetall Group, has annual sales of around ?2.6 billion (2015) and ranks among the 100 biggest auto-industry suppliers worldwide. Some 11,000 employees at around 40 production plants in Europe, the Americas, Japan, India and China develop and manufacture components, modules and assemblies for the drive systems of present and future vehicles.

As an established development partner of global OEMs, for over a century the Company has been involved in the sustainable improvement of engines with a view to reducing pollution, fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and weight, as well as enhancing performance-not only for cars but equally for commercial vehicles and large engines. The lineup includes components and assemblies for lowering emissions and fuel consumption; coolant, oil and vacuum pumps; pistons, plain bearings, engine blocks, cylinder heads and structural parts. The Company's Aftermarket division is responsible for the global parts business.





