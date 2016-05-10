Jenoptik to supply equipment with a value of 22 million euros to Poland for military land vehicles

The Jenoptik Defense&Civil Systems division will deliver 126 electrical turret and weapon stabilization systems for the Leopard 2 tank

(PresseBox) - Jenoptik is to supply 126 electric turret and weapon stabilization systems to the Polish company ZM Bumar Labedy S. A. as part of a modernization program for the Leopard 2 tank. The complete order amounts to 22 million euros and will be handled together with Polish subsuppliers. Delivery will be made between 2017 and 2020. Jenoptik is the first large subcontractor after Rheinmetall Defence within the Polish project. The contract was signed at the Polish International Defense Industry Exhibition, MSPO, in Kielce.

The all-electric stabilization systems replace the hydraulic systems used to date. They are mostly maintenance free and generate less heat inside the tank. Basically these systems adjust and stabilize the turret and weapon while the tank is in motion.

?We are pleased that as a premier provider of advanced technologies we are involved to the modernization projects?, explains Michael Mertin, President and CEO of the Jenoptik Group. The order also makes a significant contribution to the further growth of this division.



As an integrated photonics company, Jenoptik is active in the five divisions of Optical Systems, Healthcare & Industry, Automotive, Traffic Solutions and Defense & Civil Systems.

The Defense & Civil Systems division develops, produces and distributes mechatronic and sensor systems for civil and military applications. The portfolio ranges from individual assemblies, which customers integrate into their systems, through to complete systems and end products. The division's areas of competence are energy systems, optical sensor systems, stabilization systems, aviation systems as well as radomes & composites. Top-quality customer service ensures that the Jenoptik products and customer systems are supported over their useful lives, which generally extend over many years.

The mechatronic products include diesel-electric gensets, electrical machines such as alternators, electric motors or converters, power electronics, heating systems and control units as well as lift systems and rescue hoists. They are used in drive, stabilization and energy systems for military and civil vehicles, rail and aircraft equipment. The sensor systems include infrared camera systems and laser rangefinders which are primarily used in automation technology, as well as security technology and military reconnaissance.







Company information / Profile:

