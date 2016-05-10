Khalkos Obtains Up to 28.6 g/t Au on the Malartic Property

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- KHALKOS EXPLORATION ("Khalkos") (TSX VENTURE: KAS) Management of Khalkos is pleased to announce the results of surface sampling undertaken on the south part of bloc Revillard of the Malartic property. Four chosen samples from materials originating from an ancient excavation yielded gold grades of 28.6 g/t; 26.8 g/t; 16.9 g/t and 7.8 g/t respectively. In addition, two samples from outcrops graded 8.72 g/t Au and 2.25 g/t Au.

Historical documents indicate that the site visited by Khalkos was already the subject, in the 40's, of bulk sampling and few drill holes were also undertaken to a vertical depth of at least 100 metres. These drill holes all intersected a system of auriferous veins that continue laterally on over 200 metres. A drill hole west of the chosen samples of Khalkos yielded 32.6 g/t Au over 2.4 m including 124 g/t Au over 0.7 m. Meanwhile, the drill hole at the furthest east intersected a section of 10.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m (ref. : GM43132 et GM41595). Gold is found in mineralized quartz veins with at most 2 to 3% of arsenopyrite and pyrite hosted in sedimentary units (wacke) of Group Cadillac.

Khalkos plans to undertake shortly other surface fieldworks in order to specify the geological context of this high grade auriferous system.

The Malartic property is constituted of 82 contiguous claims and are all located in the mining camp of the same name. It covers a favorable strategic geological segment of more than 10 km in length. Multiple historical auriferous showing are reported here. The presence of high grade auriferous mineralization in sedimentary rocks confirms the excellent potential of all the geological units on the property.

The samples of rocks are assayed by the ALS Chemex laboratory of Val-d'Or, Quebec following the method of fire assay. They were prepared following the standard procedures of the laboratory. Samples with grades higher than 10 g/t were re-assayed by gravimetric method.

This press release was prepared by Robert Gagnon, President of Khalkos, Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

