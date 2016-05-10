Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI)(TSX: CGI.PR.D)(LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at September 30, 2016 was $26.72 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.8% and 10.7%, respectively. These compare with the 15.8% and 14.2% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The closing price for CGI's common shares at September 30, 2016 was $18.29, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 0.3% and 5.3%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2016 were as follows:
The top ten investments which comprised 34.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2016 were as follows:
Contacts:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
(416) 366-2931
(416) 366-2729 (FAX)
More information:
http://www.mmainvestments.com/
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian General Investments, Limited
Stadt: TORONTO, CANADA
