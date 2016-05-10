Cadillac Closes Private Placement for $900,000

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Cadillac Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CDC)(GREY: CADIF) ("Cadillac" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has closed the Private Placement announced in the Company's press release of September 22(nd), 2016. The Placement was for a total of $900,000. The Company also reports that it has received the $100,000 payment from Northern Fox Resources Inc. as part of the option agreement for the Thierry Property as announced on July 25(th), 2016.

Cadillac is very pleased to have completed the Placement with new investor Best Path Developments Limited and two additional independent placees. "The proposed addition of Mr. Youliang Wang CEO of Best Path to the board of directors at the Company's AGM scheduled for November 11, 2016 and his appointment as Chairman immediately thereafter will add additional financial strength and a new outlook to Cadillac," states Mr. Brewster President and CEO of Cadillac.

For more information regarding Cadillac, please visit the Company's website at , or call Norman Brewster, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 416 203-7722. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Cadillac Ventures Inc.

Norman Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

416 203-7722





More information:

http://www.cadillacventures.com/



PressRelease by

Cadillac Ventures Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/05/2016 - 14:51

Language: English

News-ID 498977

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cadillac Ventures Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 5



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease