Alliance Memory's New 512-Mb High-Speed Mobile SDR SDRAMs Lower Power Consumption and Extend Battery Life in Mobile Devices

(firmenpresse) - SAN CARLOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- today introduced two new high-speed CMOS mobile synchronous DRAMs (MSDR) designed to extend battery life in mobile devices. Featuring low power consumption of 1.8 V and a number of power-saving features, the 512-Mb are offered in 8-mm by 9-mm 54-ball and 8-mm by 13-mm 90-ball FPBGA packages.

Designers of today's mobile devices are tasked with providing more functionality in tighter spaces while using less power. To meet this demand, the MSDRs released today feature auto temperature-compensated self-refresh (TCSR) to minimize power consumption at lower ambient temperatures. In addition, their partial-array self-refresh (PASR) feature reduces power by only refreshing critical data, while a deep power down (DPD) mode provides an ultra-low power state when data retention isn't required.

"As devices such as smartphones and tablets become ubiquitous, consumers have begun to rely on mobile apps more than websites, and the vast majority utilize their smartphones when making purchasing decisions," said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. "This has made extending battery life more important than ever, and reducing a DRAM's average power consumption can have a big impact. Our new mobile SDR SDRAMs deliver these power savings in a compact footprint optimized for space-constrained designs."

As the number of mobile SDR SDRAM suppliers continues to decrease, Alliance Memory is offering designers a new source and shorter lead times for DRAMs with the low power consumption they require. The company's AS4C32M16MS and AS4C16M32MS provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for a number of similar solutions in high-bandwidth, high-performance memory system applications in portable consumer electronics, medical equipment, and networking and telecommunications devices.

The AS4C32M16MS and AS4C16M32MS are internally configured as 4 banks x 8 Mbit x 16 and 4 banks x 4 Mbit x 32, respectively, and offer high-speed operation with clock rates up to 166 MHz. For optimal functionality in extreme environments, the devices are available in both extended commercial (-25 degrees C to +85 degrees C) and industrial (-40 degrees C to +85 degrees C) temperature ranges.

The MSDRs offer fully synchronous operation and provide programmable read or write burst lengths of 1, 2, 4, or 8. An auto pre-charge function provides a self-timed row pre-charge initiated at the end of the burst sequence. Easy-to-use refresh functions include auto- or self-refresh. The devices are lead (Pb)- and halogen-free.

*Tape-and-reel packaging

Samples and production quantities of the new MSDRs are available now, with lead times of eight weeks for production quantities.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of legacy memory products for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company's product range includes a full range of asynchronous and synchronous SRAMs, low-power SRAMs, ZMD low-power SRAMs, 3.3 V synchronous DRAMs (SDR), low power mobile SDRAMs (MSDRs), and DDRs, 2.5 V single (DDR1), 1.8 V double (DDR2), and 1.5 V & 1.35 V triple rate (DDR3) synchronous DRAMs. Depending on the family, these products are available with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and with densities from 64K to 8G. Alliance Memory is a privately held company with headquarters in San Carlos, California, and regional offices in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, and Southeast Asia. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at .

