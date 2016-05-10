Discussion Will Highlight Increasing Use of Formal Verification
Vigyan Singhal, president and chief executive officer of , the only dedicated formal verification service provider
Will participate in a panel during IEEE International's High-Level Design Validation and Test (HLDVT) Workshop titled, "Killer Apps: Not Your Father's Formal Verification." Moderated by Jim Hogan of Angels by the Sea, panelists will describe the increasing use of formal verification tools and offer insights into emerging trends.
Friday, October 7, from 4:15-5:30 p.m. IEEE HLVDT will be held October 7-8.
Hilton Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz, Calif.
To learn more about HLDVT, go to:
is a formal verification services company with expertise in deploying formal verification on complex, digital designs. Oski Technology has developed a unique Formal Sign-off Methodology and Oski Abstraction Models to solve challenging capacity problems with formal verification. Its formal methods bring a higher level of productivity than traditional simulation and formal verification approaches. Oski Technology, headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with a design center in India, has built a team of the world's foremost experts in formal verification. More information about Oski Technology can be found at:
