MEDIA ADVISORY - Celebrating Those Who Helped House Over 8,000 Homeless Calgarians

The Calgary Homeless Foundation Hosts Its 8th Annual Arthur Smith Awards

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- On Thursday, October 6(th), Trevor Daroux, Deputy Chief of the Calgary Police Service and Betty Ann Smith, honorary patron of the Calgary Homeless Foundation and wife of the late Arthur R. Smith, will present this year's winners of the Arthur R. Smith Awards. Each year, CHF hosts the awards to celebrate the courageous people working on the front-lines to end homelessness in Calgary. Each of the three recipients reflects Arthur's compassion and determination to help our neighbours and fellow Calgarians. This year's Arthur R. Smith Awards are made possible by James Stanford, Outstanding Lifetime Philanthropist Award honouree.

The Calgary Homeless Foundation is a catalyst and enabler for Systems and Service Agencies to optimize client success. CHF focuses on four strategic pillars of work; Research and Development, Community Mobilization, Funder of Outcomes and Impact, and Public and Political Will. CHF addresses gaps and identifies best practices to improve the system of care. Through mobilization of collective impact, CHF is committed to moving forward in partnership with the many homeless-serving agencies, the private sector, government partners, the faith community, other foundations and all Calgarians to end homelessness in Calgary. For more information, visit .

