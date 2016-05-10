Media Advisory: PIPSC Keeping Close Eye on Today's Phoenix Pay System Technical Briefing

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) President Debi Daviau will be available for media interviews following today's technical briefing on the Phoenix pay system.

"With the government's October 31st deadline to fix the Phoenix system's ongoing problems fast approaching, we want to make sure it is making every effort to resolve the situation once and for all," said Daviau.

PIPSC represents some 55,000 public-sector scientists and other professionals across the country, most of them employed by the federal government.

