Fundy Software Announces New Studio Sales Tools for Professional Photographers in Fundy Designer v7 Update

Company Releases First Easy and Fast In-Person Studio Sales Tools to Create Modern and Contemporary Print Albums and Wall Art

(firmenpresse) - PORTLAND, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- , creator of Fundy Designer, the only template-free, full suite of design solutions for the professional photographer, today announced new sales tools in Fundy Designer v7, designed to help professionals easily add or expand studio sales of printed albums and more, both in person and remotely via Skype or Google+.

Fundy Designer v7, released in the spring of 2016, provided the first photography design software featuring professional auto album design for faster designs, increased profits and reduced workflow. Using Fundy's tools, top wedding and portrait photographers are earning as much from album sales as they do from actual wedding collections every year. The new v7 upgrade features empower first time users by giving them the presentation and workflow tools needed to easily sell albums and wall art along with upsell options, in-person with their clients.

Fundy Software's goal is to make Fundy Designer v7 the most profitable software available for professional photographers. The company understands that in this business there are only three ways to increase profits: bring in more clients, increase sales per client and increase productivity. The v7 update enables all photographers, whether their doing in-person sales or just hearing the buzz, with a quick and simple solution to help build consistently high sales.

Wedding photographer Jason Marino, , has been using Fundy Software for several years. "Each upgrade has allowed us to really change the way we provide exceptional service to our clients. In the past year, we have shifted toward providing our clients with a much better experience, showing the importance of print, and really connecting with them on an emotional level. With this latest update, our process and client experience are better than they've ever been."

"Working closely with our customers, we know how difficult it has been to start or increase in-person studio sales, and how long they've been waiting for a company to provide a simple and quick solution," said Andrew "Fundy" Funderburg, Founder, Fundy Software. "That's the beauty of our v7 update -- it provides both the first timer and the pro with the tools to easily conduct remote and in-person sales and a whole lot more. This truly is the industry's first option for professionals to reinvent their business or continue earning equal or more revenue from album sales than wedding fees."

Remote and In-Person Album Sales

Wedding photographers already selling albums will enjoy the new client view and order builder features in Fundy Album Builder and Gallery Designer. Professionals can present in-person using a projector, a TV or laptop. Using Skype or Google+, they can share the client view using a second monitor.

At Your Office, Home or A Hotel - Sell Around the World

As photographers make client changes in the main view, the client view is automatically updated. Step through each spread, and get client approval on the design. Once approved, add the album to the client order in a click.

Easily Add an Album to an order

Once the order is complete, print out a beautiful PDF with logo, the order and legal information.

Selling Wall Art Just Got Easier

Selling wall galleries has never been easier. Photographers can save out their own wall art collections with pricing, add the client's favorite photos and their wall gallery is complete. They view their wall galleries in the same client view window that can show single images and albums. Add wall collections, loose prints and even custom items to the client order. It's as easy as clicking a button.

Add Gallery to Client Order

When the order is finished, print out a professional order sheet including logo and legalese.

And Finally, Frames

Fundy knows that photographers have been waiting, and the wait is over. v7 includes stock frames, with 1", 2" and 3" mats. Photographers can even bring in their own frames from a local manufacturer. More frames will be coming.

The v7 update will be for all Album Builder v7, Gallery Designer v7 and Full Suite v7 owners. Must own Album Builder to create album invoices for client. Must own Gallery Designer to create invoices with wall galleries, loose prints and custom items.

For more information regarding v7 upgrade pricing, visit

Jennifer Rozenbaum /

"Using Fundy allows me to customize my sales to what my clients are actually looking for without fear. If they want an album, prints or wall art I know I can handle it all in one place saving me time and money."

"One of the biggest mistakes I made early on in my career was not offering albums to my clients. I was confused by them, didn't want to 'sell' and felt like it was one more thing that created more work in my business. Because of Fundy, our team pulls almost as much from album sales as we do from actual wedding collections every year. Stop and let that sink in. YOU should be offering albums."

"These upcoming fall features get me pumped for how Fundy focused even more on how to make the sales part of this process easier for both us and for our clients. Streamline, clean and simple is always a win for us and it looks like these new features encapsulate all of that."

Robin Reece/

"Fundy has enabled me to transform the vision for amazing artwork into something real and tangible for my clients. By using Fundy, the concepts I am designing practically sell themselves! With these latest updates I can now present my designs to my clients in a seamless and unobstructed presentation making it easier for my clients to visualize the end result. The newest tools will now allow me to provide even more timeless, heirloom quality artwork that will be cherished for many generations."

Erika + Lanny Mann/

"Fundy's new ordering features are super sleek and makes you look like a computer ninja to your clients. Instead of fumbling around with two different software programs, it can all be done in one."

Founded in 2008, Portland, Oregon-based Fundy Software is the creator of Fundy Designer, a professional suite for professional photographers. It's the only template free solution available that provides photographers the creative freedom to design, sell, proof and print, all in one application. Fundy Designer enables photographers to express their artistic vision within a fast, fun and powerful ecosystem. Visit

Jeff Denenholz



For Fundy Software

206-437-9810

PressRelease by

Fundy Software

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/05/2016 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 498990

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Fundy Software

Stadt: PORTLAND, OR





Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease