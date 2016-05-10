BENEO-Institute Presents Benefits of Prebiotics at FNCE 2016

Healthy Digestive System Influences Overall Health and Well-Being

(firmenpresse) - MORRIS PLAINS, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- The BENEO-Institute, an initiative of BENEO, one of the leading manufacturers in functional ingredients, is highlighting the benefits of prebiotic fibers during the Food and Nutrition Conference & Expo (FNCE) at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from October 15-18. The uniqueness of prebiotics derived from chicory root that impact digestion and overall well-being has been proven increasingly in scientific research over the past 25 years. In fact, the gut is a 'second brain' and its microbiota is important far beyond just gut health. Several factors can influence the balance of gut microbiota and prebiotics are among them. Growing interest in prebiotics from the scientific world has resulted in more than 2,000 published research articles in just the past five years (Pubmed). BENEO-Institute experts at Booth #3551 will be available to discuss the relevance of these scientific studies and the relationship of prebiotic fibers to a healthy digestive system.

"Gut Microbiota Matters! Do You Know How to Influence it?" is the key subject of the institute's presence including a media briefing BENEO-Institute will host from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 16 on Level 2, Room 257AB at the Center. Attendees and visitors will learn how, by impacting the balance of bacteria inhabiting the colon, prebiotics create in parallel, favorable metabolic conditions that pave the way for health benefits that go beyond the gut to improve bowel habit/regularity, promote weight management, lower blood glucose response and improve calcium absorption for bone health.

"All established prebiotics are fibers, but not all dietary fibers are prebiotics," said Anke Sentko, vice president of Regulatory Affairs and Nutrition Communication. "An essential and complex research package, including state-of-the-art techniques on measuring bacteria counts and human data needs to be established for each ingredient that wants to be claimed as prebiotic. There's a lot of misuse in the market currently. BENEO's chicory root fibers are the best researched prebiotics worldwide and the ones with a scientific track record."

Digestive health is an ongoing focus in the U.S. with 61% of U.S. consumers being concerned about maintaining digestive health and 43% looking for products to actively improve digestive health (BENEO Research 2013).

In spite of the high interest in a healthy digestive system, U.S. consumer insights show that prebiotics don't yet receive the same consumer awareness as probiotics. With increasing scientific study, however, consumers and manufacturers are becoming more aware of the benefits of prebiotics. For example, prebiotics are preferred nutrients for good gut bacteria (bifidobacteria), which already exist in the gut and help the bacteria to grow and multiply. Also prebiotics are fermented, which results in short-chain fatty acids with beneficial effects on the entire human body, i.e. bowel regularity and improved satiety/eating less naturally. They can be part of almost all food applications and an easy-to-implement part of a daily diet.

Probiotics, on the other hand, are good bacteria that need to be swallowed either via a dairy product, i.e. yogurt, or as a supplement. They survive for a few days but do not become natural inhabitants of the large intestine and eventually disappear. Additionally, probiotics are highly susceptible to cooling and specific processing conditions which create greater challenges to manufacturers.

Studies in humans have consistently demonstrated chicory root fiber's prebiotic effect across all study populations (health, gender, age and health conditions) and are shown to be well-tolerated for all age groups. The prebiotic concept is well-established scientifically (Roberfroid 2010). In fact, chicory root is an ancient ingredient -- one of the earliest cited in recorded literature. Horace, an early Roman poet, mentions it in reference to his own diet ()

Inulin and oligofructose (chicory root fibers) are used most in new product developments (Innova Market Insights 2016). Naturally extracted from chicory root through a hot water process, they can be easily incorporated into a variety of food and beverage products and with the scientific data available, BENEO's chicory root fibers allow manufacturers to make claims on digestive health.

For further information on BENEO and its ingredients, please visit: and or follow BENEO on Twitter: (at)_BENEO or LinkedIn:

BENEO offers functional ingredients derived from chicory roots, beet sugar, rice and wheat. BENEO is the ideal partner to help improve a product in its nutritional and technological characteristics. Key nutritional benefits are 'less fat', 'less sugar', 'less calories', 'added fiber', 'gluten-free' and dairy alternatives as well as energy management, digestive, bone and dental health. Key technological benefits focus on taste and texture improvements. Through a unique chain of expertise, including the BENEO-Institute that provides decisive insights into nutrition science and legislation, and the BENEO-Technology Center that consults in application technology, BENEO actively supports customers in the development of more balanced and healthy food products.

is a division of the Südzucker Group, employs almost 900 people and has production units in Belgium, Chile, Germany and Italy.

