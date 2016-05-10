Affinity Investment Advisors, LLC Names Robert Venable, CFA, as Chief Operating Officer and Compliance Director

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Affinity Investment Advisors, LLC, an Irvine, Calif.- based leading independent investment advisor, announced the addition of Robert "Bob" Venable to its leadership team as Chief Operating Officer and Compliance Director, a newly created position at the firm.

As Chief Operating Officer, Venable will be responsible for oversight and management of investment operations to ensure both client satisfaction and system integrity. As Compliance Director he will work closely with the firm's CCO to ensure a strong compliance environment is maintained at the firm. Venable will also serve on the newly formed management committee which was created to facilitate communication, collaboration, and execution of the firm's vision.

Venable has extensive investment industry experience, most recently as COO, CFO, and CCO of SW Asset Management LLC, a SEC-registered investment advisor, where he was responsible for all operational, financial, legal, and compliance functions. Prior to that Venable served as Chief Investment Officer at First American Capital Management and as a Portfolio Manager at PIMCO. Venable holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

"We are pleased to have Bob serve in a critical managerial and leadership roles particularly at this important time for our company," said Gregory Lai, Principal and Lead Portfolio Manager for Affinity. "Bob comes to Affinity with many years of industry experience and a number of successes underneath his belt from prior firms such as PIMCO, First American and SW Asset Management. I have tremendous confidence that Bob's expertise and leadership will be invaluable in helping to guide Affinity's short and long-term goals."

Affinity's success is based on a pragmatic disciplined investment approach where earnings and valuation matter. Clients gain from an experienced and collaborative collection of individuals who comprise a portfolio management team with decades of experience managing the investment assets for a diverse slate of institutional investors.

Affinity Investment Advisors, LLC is a leading independent investment advisor based in Irvine, California. Driven by a passion to be a trusted solutions partner for its clients, the company offers a diverse product suite focused on maximizing financial returns for the long-term investorWhile its client base is mainly institutional, Affinity serves retail clients through advisory relationships with nationally-recognized firms. For more information, visit .

