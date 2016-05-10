NKK Switches and Conquest Technical Sales Announce Partnership

Combining Resources Enables Strategic Service for Key NKK Customers in the Southern California Region

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- NKK Switches announced today it will provide enhanced professional and technical sales representation to key customers in the Southern California Region of the U.S. through a new partnership with Conquest Technical Sales.

Conquest Technical Sales provides professional and technical sales representation for world-class electronic and electrical product manufacturers throughout Southern California from Paso Robles to the border of Mexico. The company focuses on providing technical expertise for electrical packaging and enclosures, interconnects, filtering, and a multitude of "black box" applications.

"Our new partnership with Conquest Technical Sales in the Southern California Territory is a strategic move for NKK," said Laurence Sweeney, vice president of sales and marketing, NKK Switches. "It is a priority for us to provide local technical support to our customers as they consider a reliable switch solution that enhances their application, with this added resource, our combined goal is simply to delight the customer."

"We are excited about our new relationship with NKK," said Bill Herold, president of Conquest Technical Sales. "This relationship just makes sense, and the entire Conquest team is eager to jump in and get things rolling with NKK."

The Conquest Technical Sales team will be on call to address technical requirements and provide value-added solutions to NKK customers.

NKK Switches (NKK) is the world's leading designer and manufacturer of innovative electromechanical switches. By designing, producing and selling the industry's most extensive selection of electromechanical switches, NKK is setting the standard for quality, stability and reliability in switch solutions. NKK provides a full suite of customizable solutions that includes design, programming and value-added support by combining flexibility, expertise and a commitment to our partners' success.

NKK switches turn on millions of products around the world every day through more than 3.5 million different toggle, rocker, pushbutton, slide, rotary and keylock switches to illuminated, process-sealed, miniature, specialty, surface-mount and programmable switch devices. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:



Jessica Reimann

NKK Switches

480-991-0942

PressRelease by

NKK Switches

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/05/2016 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 498993

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NKK Switches

Stadt: SCOTTSDALE, AZ





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease