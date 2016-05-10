Ritter Pharmaceuticals Presents at the 4th Microbiome R&D Business Collaboration Forum

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) ("Ritter Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Step, presented at the 4th Microbiome R&D Business Collaboration Forum & Panel on October 4, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Mr. Step presented an overview of RP-G28, Ritter's lead product candidate which has the potential to become the first FDA-approved drug for the treatment of lactose intolerance, and its Phase 2b/3 clinical trial which is expected to have top-line data in early 2017.

Pioneering Development in the Gut Microbiome

Exploring the Potential of Prebiotics

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company is advancing human gut health research by exploring the metabolic capacity of gut microbiota, and translating the functionality of these microbiome modulators into safe and effective applications. Their lead drug candidate, RP-G28, has the potential to become the first FDA-approved drug for lactose intolerance, a condition that affects more than one billion people worldwide.

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Ritter Pharmaceuticals' management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:



David Burke



(646) 536-7009



Media Contact:

Chris Hippolyte



646.536.7023

