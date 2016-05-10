CallidusCloud Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares of Common Stock

(firmenpresse) - DUBLIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ: CALD), doing business as CallidusCloud®, a global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions, today announced that the underwriters of its previously-announced underwritten public offering exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 765,000 shares of CallidusCloud's common stock to cover over-allotments. Each share of common stock was sold at the public offering price of $18.25 per share.

CallidusCloud intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Piper Jaffray & Co. and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as Joint Bookrunners for the offering. Roth Capital Partners, LLC is acting as Lead Manager, and Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC and B. Riley & Co., LLC. are acting as Co-Managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-3 relating to these securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and became immediately effective on September 13, 2016 (the "Registration Statement"). The offering is being made only by means of the Registration Statement, including a preliminary prospectus and final prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Piper Jaffray & Co., Attn: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, telephone at 800-747-3924, or email at and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, telephone 1-800-221-1037, or email at .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ: CALD), doing business as CallidusCloud, is a global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. CallidusCloud enables its customers to accelerate their Lead to Money process with a suite of solutions that can, among other things, identify leads, train personnel, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces to increase productivity, automate configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation and capture customer feedback for competitive advantage. Over 4,800 organizations, across a broad set of industries, rely on CallidusCloud to help them optimize their Lead to Money process and close more deals, faster.

