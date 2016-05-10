Litmos and Namely Form Strategic Partnership to Create Mobile Experiences for HRIS and Learning Management

(firmenpresse) - DUBLIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- (NASDAQ: CALD), a global leader in cloud-based , , and solutions, announced today that CallidusCloud's , has signed a strategic partnership agreement with , the modern all-in-one HR, payroll, and benefits platform for mid-sized companies.

As a result of the partnership, customers will be able to deploy training out of Namely, consume the training in Litmos, and automatically update HR records in real time. Litmos is showcasing the integration between the two platforms at HR Tech this week in Chicago and the two companies will host a joint event to celebrate the partnership.

Both companies are recognized innovators and disruptors in their respective domains, with mobile devices and outstanding customer experiences at the center of their platforms.

"We're focused on the best experience possible for our clients," said Matt Straz, founder and CEO, Namely. "We're dedicated to fostering a connected ecosystem that includes best of breed platforms like Litmos to help our clients develop their people and help them grow in their careers."

"We are excited to partner with Namely, since we already have many joint customers," said Rory Cameron, executive vice president, Litmos. "We believe the combined offering provides customers one of the first full mobile experiences across HRIS and learning management."

Litmos is a platform that enables enterprises to rapidly deploy education programs to customers, partners and employees. Designed with mobility in mind, the platform allows content to be consumed on any device and within the applications the users already access for a true embedded learning experience.

Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ: CALD), doing business as CallidusCloud®, is the global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. CallidusCloud enables organizations to accelerate and maximize their lead to money process with a complete suite of solutions that identify the right leads, ensure proper territory and quota distribution, enable sales forces, automate configure price quote, and streamline sales compensation -- driving bigger deals, faster. Approximately 4,800 leading organizations, across all industries, rely on CallidusCloud to optimize the lead to money process to close more deals for more money in record time.

Namely is the first HR platform that employees actually love to use. Namely is powerful, easy-to-use technology that allows mid-sized companies to handle all of their HR, payroll, benefits and talent management in one place. Coupled with dedicated support and benefits consulting, every Namely client gets the software and service they need to deliver great HR and a strong, engaged company culture.

