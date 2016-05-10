Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Soon to Open New San Fernando Valley Location

"Build-Your-Own" Artisanal Pizza Restaurant Set to Open in Panorama City in November

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, the fast-casual concept known for its chef-driven menu and casually hip restaurants, today announced that it will soon open a new San Fernando Valley location, in Panorama City, this November. The highly anticipated restaurant, which features a 2,100 square foot interior with seating for 49, will open in November at Plant Shopping Center (7888 Van Nuys Blvd) and will be located near the Van Nuys Plant 16 Theatres and Home Depot.

Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" that has been inspiring excitement and cultivating fanatics for its custom-built artisanal pizzas, freshly made salads, blood orange lemonade and s'more pies since it opened its first location in 2012. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of carefully sourced, high-quality ingredients -- all for around $8. The generously-sized 11" pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven -- the centerpiece of the restaurant -- where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure that the thin-crust pies are fast-fire'd and ready to eat in just 180 seconds. Each restaurant makes its own dough from scratch using a recipe developed by critically-acclaimed Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the "Pizza Whisperer"), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese. The new Panorama City restaurant will also feature a selection of wine and draft beer.

To create the perfect vibe inside the new Panorama City restaurant, award-winning design architect Ana Henton has added several unique, modern touches, including an oversized wall graphic custom-built to suit the space. Additionally, in support of the company's commitment to "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet", the Panorama City restaurant will use both recycled and sustainable materials and energy-efficient LED lighting, and will feature eco-friendly, compostable packaging.

"At Blaze, we're all about creating an engaging dining experience where guests can enjoy artisanal pizza that's both fast and affordable," said Jim Mizes, president & COO of Blaze Pizza. "The authenticity of our food, plus a service culture that genuinely focuses on the happiness of our guests and crew -- have been key to our popularity and expansion."

The newest Blaze restaurant is looking forward to building strong roots within the community, offering a spot where guests can connect, create and enjoy. To that end, the restaurant promotes a turnkey fundraiser program that returns 20 percent of an event's proceeds back to the organization, helping schools, sports clubs and other local groups "cause a scene for a good cause."

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design, and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Now ranked as the leading fast-casual pizza chain in the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, Blaze Pizza is building momentum and developing a cult following as it expands across the country. The company currently operates 153 restaurants in 31 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Boston. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by investors including LeBron James, Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner and movie producer John Davis. For more information, please visit and or .

Blaze Pizza®, Fast-Fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, and the proprietary names "Pizzasmith", "Intelligent Choices For Our Pizzas, People & Planet" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

Image Available:



Embedded Video Available:

Joshua Levitt

Press Relations



949-215-1438





Blaze Pizza

