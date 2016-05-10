Bacanora Announces Warrant Exercises

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- BACANORA MINERALS LTD. ("Bacanora" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: BCN)(AIM: BCN), the Canadian and London listed lithium, exploration and development company focussed on Sonora, Mexico, announces that the Company has issued 2,925,000 new common shares in the Company (the "New Shares") pursuant to the exercise of warrants at CAN$1.47 each (79p).

Application will be made for the 2,925,000 New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Admission is expected to occur on or around October 12, 2016. The New Shares will rank pari passu with the existing common shares in issue. Following the issue of the New Shares as outlined above, there will be 110,799,353 Common Shares in issue. This number may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

Bacanora interim Non-Executive Chairman James Leahy said, "This decision by one of our institutional shareholders to invest a further CAD$4.29 million via the exercise of its warrants is testament to their support for our vision to deliver lithium carbonate production from our Sonora Lithium Project in Mexico. Bacanora's last reported cash position was circa CAD$30 million and these extra funds further bolster our strong cash resources, which are more than enough to see us through to the end of our Feasibility Study and offtake discussions."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

ABOUT BACANORA:

Bacanora is a Canadian and London listed minerals explorer (TSX VENTURE: BCN)(AIM: BCN). The Company explores and develops industrial mineral projects, with a primary focus on lithium. The Sonora Lithium Project, which consists of ten mining concession areas covering approximately 100 thousand hectares in the northeast of Sonora State. The Company, through drilling and exploration work to date, has established an Indicated Mineral Resource (in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")) of 4.5 million tonnes (lithium carbonate equivalent) and 2.7 million tonnes Inferred. A Pre-Feasibility Study completed in Q1 2016 demonstrated the positive economics associated with becoming a 35,000 tpa lithium carbonate and 50,000 tpa SOP producer in Mexico. The Company is led by a team with lithium expertise which have proven mine development, construction and operational experience.

Reader Advisory

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: commodity price volatility; general economic conditions in Canada, the United States, Mexico and globally; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental regulation; unanticipated operating events or performance; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Bacanora Minerals Ltd.

Peter Secker

CEO







Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nomad

Sandy Jamieson / Liam Murray

+44 (0) 20 7148 7900



HD Capital Partners Ltd, Broker

Philip Haydn-Slater / Paul Dudley

+44 (0) 20 3551 4870



St Brides Partners, Financial PR Adviser

Hugo de Salis / Frank Buhagiar / Elisabeth Cowell

+44 (0) 20 7236 1177





More information:

http://www.bacanoraminerals.com/



PressRelease by

Bacanora Minerals Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/05/2016 - 16:52

Language: English

News-ID 499002

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Bacanora Minerals Ltd.

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 15



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease