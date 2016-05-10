AV1 Group Files With the United States Patent and Trademark Office for Patent on Dental Cannatizer and SmileJet PRO

Company Advances on Strategy to Take Proprietary Dental Cleansing Tools to Market

(firmenpresse) - LA JOLLA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- AV1 Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: AVOP) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office? for the Patents and Trademarks on the Cannatizer and SmileJet PRO, the Company's state-of-the-art dental cleansing tool, and its non-hemp infused counterpart.

The Cannatizer, a proprietary and innovative device, is unique in its design, which utilizes increased water pressure to flush out harmful bacteria, plaque, and miniscule food particles which accumulate from millions of microscopic spaces located on the teeth and gum valleys where a toothbrush or floss can't reach. Conveniently constructed for use in the shower, its design includes the dispensing of hemp oil, which is highly recognized for its numerous holistic attributes. The SmileJet PRO, practically identical in design, is created for use with other select non-hemp infused solutions.

Proficiently designed to generate an ongoing revenue stream for the Company by virtue of the demand expected to result from the need for regular replacement of its integrated hemp oil infusing cartridges, the Cannatizer thoroughly cleans teeth and gums by flushing fissures and pits in teeth (the most common place for cavities) to remove bacteria, residues, and other contaminants, leaving teeth absolutely sparkling; allowing re-mineralization to occur naturally and organically with the restorative and medicinal qualities that hemp oil provides. The SmileJet PRO was designed to capture another segment of the marketplace, in the creation of a device that would use this revolutionary technology while incorporating an alternative cleansing agent.

The antiseptic and anti-inflammatory benefits of hemp oil are well known to contain unique properties that are very beneficial. With the marketing of this device, the Company is setting up a dual revenue source, revenues derived from the initial transaction, and the residual revenue to follow generated by the repeat sales of the replacement hemp and non-hemp infusion cartridges.

AV1 Group recently announced that the Company selected Haskell & White as its independent registered public accounting firm commencing with its audits for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2014.

The Company will keep shareholders updated as events continue to unfold.

AV1 Group, Inc. is a publicly traded investment and holding company established to identify, secure, and monetize emerging growth companies, technologies and ecommerce businesses positioned for exponential growth. The Company seeks to discover inspired entrepreneurs with revolutionary concepts which can make a substantial footprint in markets that the Company believes to have considerable growth potential. AV1 Group, Inc.'s comprehensive business model also includes a division which delivers internally created projects that are poised for revenue generation, and a platform enabling the Company to develop embryonic stage subsidiaries under one umbrella, bringing a spectrum of backgrounds to the table, thus providing a significant resource of experience, knowledge and expertise to every venture. AV1 Group, Inc. explores every opportunity to help each sector exceed their revenue goals while building close, active working relationships; preparing each respective division to be a robust competitor in their chosen markets.

For more information, visit:

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PressRelease by

AV1 Group, Inc

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/05/2016 - 16:56

Language: English

News-ID 499003

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: AV1 Group, Inc

Stadt: LA JOLLA, CA





Number of hits: 17



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease