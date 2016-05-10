ExcelAire Expands Private Jet Charter Fleet: Adds Legacy 600

(firmenpresse) - RONKONKOMA, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- today announced the addition of a Legacy 600 private jet to its charter fleet. ExcelAire, the premier boutique aircraft management and charter company, operates the largest fleet of Legacy 600s for charter in the Americas.

"We are thrilled to add another Legacy to our fleet, accommodating the strong demand for this jet, with its superior comfort, and generous baggage capacity," said Robert Molsbergen, President, ExcelAire. "Our fleet of Legacy 600s is flown and maintained by the nation's leading Legacy experts, delivering the ultimate experience in reliability, safety and service."

In addition, it has its own authorized Embraer Service Center, ensuring the highest quality maintenance for the Legacy jets in its charter fleet.

Ideal for a nonstop trip from New York City to Los Angeles, the new Legacy 600 jet provides premium comfort and privacy for up to 13 passengers, in three distinct seating areas. It has a large-in-class cabin, lavatory and a spacious inflight-accessible baggage compartment. The newest Legacy in the ExcelAire fleet also features WIFI.

ExcelAire provides unmatched levels of service to aircraft owners and charter customers. With a team of private jet travel professionals, ExcelAire exceeds even the highest expectations and ensures that each trip is executed flawlessly.

About ExcelAire

A Hawthorne Global Aviation Services company, ExcelAire specializes in worldwide jet charters, aircraft management, maintenance, and sales. Further information about the ExcelAire fleet, including photos and individual aircraft specifications, is available at , or by calling 631-737-0477.

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates four premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO) located at L.I. MacArthur Airport, NY (KISP); Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, Ill. (KPWK) and Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU). It also has private jet charter and maintenance operations at MacArthur Airport, NY (KISP) and Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, Wis. (KEAU). For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit .

