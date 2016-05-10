BigRentz CTO Liam Stannard to Address Online Equipment Rental Trends at 2016 ALH Conference

Stannard Outlines Drivers of the Online Revolution, and the Various Approaches That Companies Can Take to Meet Online Customer Demand

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- BigRentz Chief Technology Officer Liam Stannard has been invited to present at the annual and Awards 2016 on October 11, 2016 at the Marriott Biscayne Bay Hotel in Miami, Fl. Stannard was asked to present on the growing trend of online rentals and whether the equipment rental industry can expect a disruption similar to what has occurred in the taxi (Uber) and accommodation (Airbnb) sectors. During his presentation, Stannard will address the various drivers behind the online revolution and the approaches that rental companies can take to help their businesses meet the new online demands.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for me and to address such an important and timely topic for our industry," said Stannard. "As we have worked with customers, manufacturers, and rental companies across the country, many have expressed their concerns and wondered openly about whether things are moving too quickly for the equipment rental market and exactly how much technology will change their businesses. Their concerns are not unlike the concerns expressed in other industries that have gone through a similar evolution. I look forward to delivering my thoughts on the subject, and sharing the conference stage with industry leaders from the AEM, Ahern, Herc, Skyjack, United Rentals and more."

The annual ALH Conference includes a one-day program that addresses the key issues facing the access and equipment rental industries in North America. The program is divided into three segments with presentations focused on Market Trends, Fleet Management, and Today and the Future. Stannard's presentation is in the third segment from 4:10-4:35 pm. The conference is followed by an awards ceremony that will recognize industry winners in 11 categories, including rental projects, and innovations in rental, safety and products.

With connections to over 7,500 rental locations, BigRentz is the world's largest network, providing customers with the right tools for all their needs. BigRentz provides , and to customers in a variety of industries, including construction, entertainment, retail, logistics, warehousing and hospitality. The company balances traditional services and innovative to deliver a quality rental experience for customers while extending the reach of equipment providers and empowering them with smart solutions to help them be more successful. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:



Kevin Wilson



513-898-1008





More information:

http://www.bigrentz.com



