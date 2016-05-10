Technossus Expert Speaks at Microsoft Beyond//build - U.S. Roadshow

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- , an industry leader in designing and implementing high-performance software solutions for organizations ranging from entrepreneurial to Fortune 500 -- is proud to announce its managing consultant, Bekim Gjokaj, was among a select group of presenters at the Microsoft on October 4, 2016 at Microsoft's Irvine, Calif. office. The free, one-day event, which offered insights from seasoned Microsoft developer solution experts and engineers, as well as staff from Microsoft Technology Centers, focused on what's next for Microsoft cloud platforms and gave tech professionals the opportunity to participate in sessions across three tracks: Next Generation Client Experiences, The Power of Azure and DevOps.

"It is an honor to have a Technossus expert selected to present at such an esteemed industry event," says Technossus CEO Ravnish Bhalla. "Gjokaj is a technology veteran of 20 years who has a well-deserved reputation for overcoming impossible challenges. He can effortlessly engage with an audience of any size on a wide range of topics, translating even the most complex ideas into tangible solutions that drive developers -- and businesses -- forward."

An expert at implementing enterprise-scale Azure infrastructures as well as leading-edge visual studio team services configurations, Gjokaj was a presenter within the Power of Azure track, providing an in-depth examination of software development best practices and the newest emerging technologies such as Application Lifecycle Management and Hyper-Scale Cloud architecture designed to help businesses stay relevant for years to come.

"As a Microsoft Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Gold partner, Technossus has always been proud of both the quality of its software development processes and elite consultants, like Gjokaj, who continue to deliver innovative software and services that consistently exceed client expectations," adds Bhalla. "Technology is our passion and the driving force behind our pursuit to discover and share our knowledge of the most current, cutting-edge innovations and how they can be used in new and creative ways to solve real-world problems." This has allowed Technossus to quickly become one of the nation's fastest-growing technology solutions providers.

For more information about Technossus, please visit: . With media inquiries, please contact Leslie Licano at or (949)-733-8679.

Founded in 2008, Technossus is a privately held, award-winning software, solutions and technology consulting firm headquartered in Irvine, Calif. Technossus experts create enterprise applications and immersive user experiences, while collaborating with clients to ensure the highest level of confidence and success. The firm's rapid growth as one of the nation's fastest-growing technology solutions providers is attributed to its commitment to delivering exceptional value and quality to every client -- every time. Driven by top technology talent across the globe, Technossus strives to be the most respected and trusted consulting firm in the industry, and to consistently exceed expectations and deliver solutions that cost-effectively enhance operational performance, transforming businesses to achieve their goals for success. For more information, visit .

