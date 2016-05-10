Templeton Releases Closed-End Fund's Portfolio Allocation Update

(firmenpresse) - FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- The Templeton closed-end Fund referenced below, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange, today released a portfolio allocation update containing the following information as of September 30, 2016:

Asset Allocation

Ten Largest Positions

International Allocation

Industry Allocation

Templeton closed-end Fund:

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TDF)

The Fund's investment manager is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN), a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 180 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes -- including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With offices in 35 countries, the California-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $740 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2016. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

This press release contains statistical data regarding the Fund's portfolio. The Fund's complete portfolio holdings are publicly available on a quarterly basis on Form N-Q, as well as in the Fund's Annual and Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents may be found at sec.gov. For portfolio management discussions, including information regarding the Fund's investment strategies, please view the most recent Annual or Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders which can be found at franklintempleton.com or sec.gov.

You may request a copy of the Fund's current Report to Shareholders by contacting Franklin Templeton's Fund Information Department at 1-800/DIAL BEN® (1-800-342-5236) or by visiting franklintempleton.com. All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency volatility, economic instability and political developments of countries where the Fund invests. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors, in addition to those associated with their relatively small size and lesser liquidity. There are special risks associated with investments in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, including exposure to currency fluctuations, less liquidity, expropriation, confiscatory taxation, nationalization and exchange control regulations (including currency blockage), inflation and rapid fluctuations in inflation and interest rates. In addition, investments in Taiwan could be adversely affected by its political and economic relationship with China. Because the Fund invests its assets primarily in companies in a specific region, the Fund is subject to greater risks of adverse developments in that region and/or the surrounding regions than a fund that is more broadly diversified geographically. Political, social or economic disruptions in the region, even in countries in which the Fund is not invested, may adversely affect the value of securities held by the Fund. Also, as a non-diversified investment company investing in "China companies," the Fund may invest in a relatively small number of issuers and, as a result, be subject to a greater risk of loss with respect to its portfolio securities. The Fund is actively managed and investment allocations can be expected to change, but there is no guarantee that the manager's investment decisions will produce the desired results. The industry allocation uses MSCI's industry definitions for the convenience of comparison. The information provided is as of the date shown and comes from sources considered reliable, but the Fund makes no representation or warranty as to its completeness or accuracy.

* Equity includes convertible and preferred securities.

