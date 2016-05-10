Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel Associates Named Hospitality Heroes

Katie Steinman and Diana Wade Recognized as Super Heroes by Explore St. Louis

(firmenpresse) - ST. LOUIS, MO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Going above and beyond the call of duty has netted employees of a prominent recognition through the Explore St. Louis Hospitality Hero Recognition Program.

Katie Steinman and Diana Wade were recently named 2016 Hospitality Super Heroes for their exceptional service in assisting guests of the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel. Five associates -- Kevin McCain, Larry Johnson, Mae Atkins, Anthony Kochanowski and Ruby Jackson -- were also among the 153 persons honored throughout the St. Louis market as Hospitality Heroes.

Hospitality Heroes who have taken an extra step to accommodate guests with unexpected service in order to create a memorable occasion are named "Super Heroes". Both Steinman and Wade received "Super Hero" recognition at this year's Explore St. Louis Annual Meeting.

Katie Steinman, sales administrative assistant at the Renaissance, granted a grandmother's wish by creating special memories for her granddaughter's honeymoon stay. Working with several departments throughout the hotel, Steinman was able to fulfill the grandmother's requests. As a result of her efforts, the newlyweds were greeted with a special honeymoon bag upon their arrival and champagne and strawberries in their room. Steinman also arranged for the couple's room to be furnished with an extra chair so they could enjoy a romantic meal. And, prior to their departure, they received a special early morning breakfast basket of fruit and muffins before being shuttled to the airport.

Diana Wade, room service server at the reached out to assist a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. After a few days of typical St. Louis sightseeing, the couple asked Wade for suggestions of something simple to do, but close to the hotel. After her suggestions failed to excite the guests, she offered her services to be their personal butler for the evening. Wade reminisced with the couple about the meal they shared on their wedding night and worked with the hotel chef to recreate the dinner. After working her morning shift, she came back to work that evening and served the guests a private four-course meal with champagne to celebrate in style.

Explore St. Louis' frontline employee recognition program is designed to stimulate and reward exceptional service within the city's hospitality industry. Management personnel of hospitality companies submit nominations each year, which are then judged by a panel of customer service professionals.

Adventure to the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel and discover a culture of customer service that exudes comfort and convenience. Situated adjacent to the airport and close to many top attractions, guests are pampered with free airport shuttle and enjoy easy access to the University of Missouri-St. Louis and St. Charles. The hotel's location is also near Delmar Loop, where art galleries, unique shops, restaurants and live musical performances are abundant. The Renaissance features luxury guest rooms, indoor and outdoor pools, a fully-equipped fitness center and 37,462 square feet of high-tech event space. On-site American dining at Norah's Crafted Food & Spirits is also available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For an elevated hotel experience, the Renaissance welcomes travelers with everything needed for an intriguing St. Louis stay. Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel is managed by Schulte Hospitality Group.

Schulte Hospitality Group (SHG) is a full service hospitality company specializing in full service hospitality management and consulting services. With 69 hotels throughout the United States, Schulte Hospitality has become one of the fastest growing hotel management companies of its kind. The company manages Full Service as well as select and limited service hotels and resorts under various brands including Marriott, Hilton and Intercontinental Hotels



Group (IHG). See more at .

