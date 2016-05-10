Brazilian App Promises to Spice Up USA Elections

Digital Marketing Tool Is Designed to Provide Agility and Real-Time Connection During Election Campaigns

(firmenpresse) - SAO PAULO, BRAZIL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- FRAMEYOU is a startup that is revolutionizing the way advertising is done in Brazil, and worldwide. After launching the app in Brazil, it became right away part of the campaign of many candidates for mayor and councilor in the current elections. The developers then moved to the next step in order to expand the project to the American territory just as the presidential race is getting interesting.

The meetings to introduce FRAMEYOU to the main American parties are scheduled for the beginning of October. Democrats and Republicans will be introduced to the tool that promises to take the electoral campaigns to a new level and to have great electoral acceptance.

On the market for forty five days in Brazil, the plataform has more than eighty thousand subscribers. For CEO Marcos Martins, "The numbers exceeded the expectations, given the short amount of time dedicated to advertising." During the visit to the USA, the CEO intends to present the application to companies that are a reference in the market.

The app, which is available for Android and IOS, customizes contents throughout photo frame customization and can be shared simultaneously on all available social networks in less than ten seconds. You can generate contents quickly, reaching millions of views. The number of users is unlimited, which allows voters to generate contents for campaigns, increasing the spreading with in less than ten seconds is able to customize a photo and share on all social media networks available on one device, it only depends on how many networks are available on your device.

Marcos visualized the development of the startup from his political marketing experience. According to the CMO Weslley Aguiar, "...it was crucial to realize the needs in this market, combined with the flexibility and integration of professionals who tirelessly dedicate themselves to the project..."

The new generation of business persons know that determination and resilience must coexist with constant adjustments in the digital universe. FRAMEYOU is being enhanced to add possibilities that value instant communications. The app that proposes to enhance the image of the candidates in just few seconds will soon be also available for companies and people in the four corners of the world.

