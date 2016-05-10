Walk to End Hunger Returns to Mall of America on Thanksgiving

9th Annual WTEH Benefits 12 Local Hunger Agencies; Every Dollar Raised Equals Three Meals

(firmenpresse) - BLOOMINGTON, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- The 9th Annual will return to the on Thanksgiving morning, November 24th, 7 to 10 am. Thousands of Minnesotans are expected to walk once again to raise money for 12 area hunger relief organizations.

This year's event, created by the and presented by the , will feature several changes, including a new walk route, the Minnesota Vikings Skol Line, other entertainment, and the addition of four "fun zones."

The WTEH has raised more than $2 million in eight years to provide financial support for hunger issues facing Twin Cities metro area residents. Walk proceeds are funneled back to the 12 hunger relief organizations: ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; .; ; ; and .

