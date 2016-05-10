Piston Wins the 2016 Female Search Marketer of the Year Award

San Diego Digital Agency Is Home to Search Engine Land Search Marketer of the Year

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- For the second year in a row, , full-service digital agency and a company, takes home a search marketing Landy Award.

Honored at the Edison Ballroom in New York City last week, Jennifer Lopez (formerly Johnstone), Associate Director of Biddable Media at Piston, was named Search Marketer of the Year (female) at Search Engine Land's annual Landy Awards. With over 200 global entries across 19 categories, Lopez was a finalist among five elite international female marketers.

"Jennifer's team took home the award for 'Best Integration of Search into a Cross-Channel Marketing Campaign' at last year's inaugural Landy Awards," said Mark Burr, SVP of Piston. "Her tactical and strategic brilliance was recognized last year and this year's award is a testament to Jennifer's passion for her craft and deep knowledge of digital marketing. I couldn't be prouder."

"I am incredibly honored to be named Search Marketer of the Year (female) -- and, if you've checked out the other women finalists, you can see that I'm in great company having the opportunity to stand alongside industry veterans like Elizabeth Marsten, Jody Birch and more," comments Jennifer Lopez. "My team and I have worked incredibly hard this past year to garner big wins for our clients and I'm so glad the judges took notice of all that's been accomplished. We've taken on everything from small audits to completely transforming businesses through search, with a special focus on e-comm. And, with Larry Kim presenting the award, we couldn't be happier!"

"Jennifer is a digital marketing powerhouse and this designation elevates the San Diego ad community as a whole," notes Piston President, John Hartman. "Though we know our city's advertising strengths already, we're hoping this award demonstrates the opportunity in San Diego, particularly for large clients who traditionally steer toward New York and the Bay Area when looking for top talent."

The Landy Awards are presented by Search Engine Land, the search marketing industry's preeminent publication. The Awards are dedicated to honoring the best practices of search marketing by recognizing the consultants, agencies, in-house teams, search tools and platforms used by digital marketers to execute successful programs encompassing organic, paid, local, mobile and social search tactics. This year's awards capped off Advertising Week New York 2016 and SMX East.

, a LEWIS company, is an award-winning, full-service digital agency located in San Diego. Piston creates successful communications between brands and customers based on a deep understanding of commerce, culture and technology. By connecting these three concepts, Piston builds and tracks brand relationships that span all media, channels and marketing capabilities. Piston is the winner of the 2014 and 2015 iMedia Small Agency of the Year and Best Agency for Programmatic Media Awards, the 2014 and 2015 San Diego American Advertising Federation Best of Show awards.

is a global communications agency built to solve the four challenges brands face: awareness, demand, adoption and advocacy.

LEWIS provides full PR, marketing and digital services to drive tangible results for clients around the world. Its agile approach allows brands to adapt to market opportunities and win the war for relevance. Consistently named as one of the industry's fastest-growing agencies, LEWIS has 600 staff across 26 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

Shazia Amin



LEWIS

1 619 308 5229





Nancy Samahito

LEWIS

1 415 432 2426





More information:

http://www.pistonagency.com/



PressRelease by

Piston

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/05/2016 - 19:13

Language: English

News-ID 499017

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Piston

Stadt: SAN DIEGO, CA





Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease