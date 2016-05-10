Barona Resort & Casino Diamond and Platinum Club Members to Win Over $195,000 During VIP Rapid Fire Giveaways on October 11, 12, 25, & 26

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- VIP Rapid Fire giveaways for Diamond and Platinum Barona Club members are back at throughout the month of October. Diamond Club members are eligible for VIP Rapid Fire on Tuesday, October 11 and Tuesday, October 25. Both Diamond and Platinum Club members are eligible for VIP Rapid Fire on Wednesday, October 12 and Wednesday, October 26.

"We love coming up with fun and exciting ways for all of our Club Barona members to win and this month we are bringing back a favorite promotion of our Diamond and Platinum members," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "With over $195,000 in cash prize giveaways, we think they are going to love October at Barona."

From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each promotion day, a $1,000 cash prize will be given to a lucky winner every 15 minutes. Rapid Fire hot seat drawings are only open to Diamond and Platinum members and players must be actively using their Club Barona Club.

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,000 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, which was rated the 4th Best Resort Course in California by Golfweek Magazine. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit , or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on , , and .





