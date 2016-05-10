Century Aluminum Sets Date for Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Announcement

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report third quarter 2016 earnings on Thursday, October 27, 2016 after the close of market trading. The news release will be issued through Marketwired.
The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.
The earnings call will be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at . Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.
Contact:
Peter Trpkovski (investors and media)
(312) 696-3112
More information:
http://www.centuryaluminum.com
Date: 10/05/2016 - 20:05
Language: English
News-ID 499020
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Century Aluminum Company
Stadt: CHICAGO, IL
Number of hits: 50
