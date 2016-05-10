       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Media Advisory: Minister Qualtrough to Attend the 2016 Commonwealth Sport Summit

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will participate, Thursday, in the 2016 Commonwealth Sport Summit. She will deliver remarks as part of the closing keynote.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

Contacts:
Ashley Michnowski
Press Secretary
Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough
Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities
819-934-1122


Media Relations
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155



More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca



Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage
EDMONTON, ALBERTA


