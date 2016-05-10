Media Advisory: Minister Qualtrough to Attend the 2016 Commonwealth Sport Summit
ID: 499026
(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will participate, Thursday, in the 2016 Commonwealth Sport Summit. She will deliver remarks as part of the closing keynote.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Contacts: Ashley Michnowski Press Secretary Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities 819-934-1122
Media Relations Canadian Heritage 819-994-9101 1-866-569-6155
