Cott Announces Date for Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Release and Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ON and TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- Cott Corporation (NYSE: COT) (TSX: BCB) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter ended October 1, 2016 financial results before the markets open on Thursday, November 10, 2016.

Cott will host a conference call, to be simultaneously webcast, on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. To participate, please call the following numbers:

North America: (888) 427-9421

International: (719) 325-2298

Passcode: 5027008

This is a live, listen-only dial-in telephone line.

A live audio webcast will be available through the Company's website at . The webcast will be recorded and archived for playback on the investor relations section of the website for two weeks following the event.

Cott is a diversified beverage company with the largest volume-based national presence in the North America and European home and office bottled water delivery industry, the largest share of custom coffee roasting and blending of iced tea for the U.S. foodservice industry, and one of the world's largest producers of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. Our platform reaches over 2.3 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities, fleets, as well as wholesalers & distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

Website:

Jarrod Langhans

Investor Relations

Tel: (813) 313-1732





More information:

http://www.cott.com



PressRelease by

Cott Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/05/2016 - 20:15

Language: English

News-ID 499027

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cott Corporation

Stadt: TORONTO, ON and TAMPA, FL





Number of hits: 45



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease