Financial Experts Are Set to Present at the 12th Annual Biofuels Financial Conference

Produced by Christianson & Associates and Organized by BBI International

(firmenpresse) - MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/05/16 -- The agenda is set for the 12th annual . Produced by Christianson & Associates and taking place October 17-18 in Minneapolis, MN, the event focuses on the best ways for biofuels producers to become more familiar with the latest financial options in today's ethanol and biodiesel industries. The two-day event will reveal the risks associated with various technology, marketing initiatives, and explore various options for making the best use of capital and resources.

The 2016 program will provide in-depth analysis and timely presentations from nearly 28 speakers. The 12th annual Biofuels Financial Conference agenda will highlight the following:

High-level government officials (past and present) sharing policy plans, expectations

Big data experts on biofuels

Industry updates from Christianson & Associates

Creating a well-managed plan for growth and change

Maximizing profitability

Latest information on changes to applicable tax code

, the company producing the conference, is a CPA and consulting firm based out of Willmar, MN. "We are extremely excited to be partnering with Christianson & Associates this year," says John Nelson, marketing and sales director at BBI International. "They are very credible and a highly recognized financial company in the biofuels industry and will provide critical insight for the biodiesel and ethanol producers attending."

The agenda can be viewed here:

BBI International produces globally recognized bioenergy events and trade magazines. BBI also owns and operates the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world -- the and the . The company publishes , , , and , as well as a number of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters and other Web-based industry resources.

BBI International

